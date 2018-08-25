liar
- LifeFunk Flex Puts Maintenance Man On Blast In Odd Video: "LISTEN TO THIS LYING PIECE OF GARBAGE"The producer isn't so sure that the man claiming to blow out his sprinklers had good intentions.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDon Lemon Shades Jussie Smollett, Says Actor Told Lies Following Guilty Verdict“He got angry as the prosecutor poked holes in his story,” the CNN host said of his former friend.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson's Alleged BM Admits To Lying About Khloe Kardashian DMKim Cakery took to Instagram once again, this time to come clean about manufacturing the alleged DM from Kardashian. By Madusa S.
- BeefTory Lanez Seemingly Shades Megan Thee Stallion With Subliminal CommentTory Lanez seemingly refuses to apologize to Megan Thee Stallion, calling her a liar in a subliminal comment.By Alex Zidel
- BeefJa Rule Calls 50 Cent A LiarJa Rule is disputing a widely told 50 Cent story.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsJussie Smollett Still Insists He's The Victim Of Alleged AttackJussie Smollett is still committed to his side of the story.By Aron A.
- MusicKeri Hilson Updates Fans On New Music, Shares She's "Working [Her] Ass Off"She promised to drop a new record this summer.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMiley Cyrus Breaks Her Silence: "I Love Liam And Always Will""I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger."By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Insults Clout Chaser Who Lied On Her Name: "Sit Your Dumb Ass Down"A Nicki Minaj fan gets caught in a bald-faced lie and is exposed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTaylor Swift Throws Obvious Shade At Scooter Braun During Amazon Prime Day ConcertTaylor's making it clear what she thinks of Scooter. By Chantilly Post
- SportsChris Broussard Calls Kevin Durant A Liar, Dares FS1 To Fire HimBroussard has more smoke for Kevin Durant today.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyJussie Smollett: Civil Rights Activist Demands His Arrest & ProsecutionNajee Ali claims the actor's apparent dishonesty is a disservice to the community.
By Zaynab
- MusicSoulja Boy Says Woman Accusing Him Of Kidnapping Is A Liar: ReportSoulja's camp say Kayla's allegations are "100% fabricated."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicR. Kelly Will Expose All His Accusers One By One In "Surviving Lies"R. Kelly is reportedly creating a website to expose all of his accusers.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentRay J’s Team Says Kim Kardashian Taking Ecstasy Before Sex Tape Is A LieWe need Maury to step in.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRay J Denies Making Absurd Sex Claims About Kim KardashianRay J is stepping away from the claims he allegedly made about Kim Kardashian.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKim Kardashian Calls Ray J "A Pathological Liar" Following Ludicrous Sex ClaimsRay J claims his ex-partner used to spend $100,000 a year on g-strings.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Blasted For Saying Diesel Approached Her Before Nicki MinajThe CEO of Wilhelmina Models shares his receipts.By Zaynab
- SportsLakers Reviewed Tape, Will Back Rajon Rondo's Testimony "He Didn't Spit"The Lakers & Rockets will back their player's testimonies if it comes down to a tribunal.By Devin Ch
- MusicModel Ex-Girlfriend Exposes Kidd Buu: Child Abuse & Under-Aged Lovers"Let's just pretend I'm 23, okay?"By Zaynab
- SportsWoman Who Falsely Accused Football Players Of Rape Rolls Eyes During Her SentencingThe original accuser has admitted she had lied to authorities.By Zaynab