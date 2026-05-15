The White House Turns Drake's "ICEMAN" Cover Into A MAGA Ad

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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White House Drake ICEMAN Cover Art MAGA Ad
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
Some Drake critics called his "ICEMAN" album title tone-deaf given ICE in the United States, and the White House is fueling that presumption.

On the ICEMAN track "Ran To Atlanta," there's a pretty curious bar from Drake towards the end of the song: "When I tell you dip 'cause it's ICE time, b***h, it ain't the fake feds." This might be a disdainful reference to the ICE agency in the United States. It carries out immigration raids and has fallen under a lot of scrutiny for shootings and injustices during the Donald Trump administration. Some fans already criticized Drake for his album title's political timing, and the White House is adding fuel to that presumption.

Via their Twitter page, the executive residence shared an altered version of Drizzy's ICEMAN cover art. The original is just a shiny, Michael Jackson-like glove putting up for the 6ix. As for the altered version, the hand is now holding a chain that says Trump's political slogan "MAGA," or "Make America Great Again." "ICED OUT," the caption reads.

They didn't reference the immigration agency with this post. As such, those earlier critics concerning the LP's title did not get more explicit ammo to levy at the Toronto superstar. Still, many folks online reacted to this White House post with scorn and criticism for the U.S. government entity. Some called it corny and meaningless; others edited the image again to have the chain read out "Epstein."

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Why Did Drake Drop Three Albums?

We wonder how the OVO mogul might feel about this unprompted reference that has nothing to do with him. Canada has its own matters to deal with, and he hasn't really stepped into the U.S. political realm explicitly. In any case, this is probably the most odd example of outside entities hopping on ICEMAN's hype.

That wasn't the only album Drake dropped last night. He also dropped HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, more R&B and club-centrics records respectively to pair with ICEMAN's hip-hop heaviness.

This led to many theories about why the 6ix God chose to take this approach. Most fans suspect this is to get out of his record label deal with UMG, the major he sued for defamation over the "Not Like Us" diss track from Kendrick Lamar.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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