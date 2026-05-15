The White House Turns Drake's "ICEMAN" Cover Into A MAGA Ad

On the ICEMAN track "Ran To Atlanta," there's a pretty curious bar from Drake towards the end of the song: "When I tell you dip 'cause it's ICE time, b***h, it ain't the fake feds." This might be a disdainful reference to the ICE agency in the United States. It carries out immigration raids and has fallen under a lot of scrutiny for shootings and injustices during the Donald Trump administration. Some fans already criticized Drake for his album title's political timing, and the White House is adding fuel to that presumption.

Via their Twitter page, the executive residence shared an altered version of Drizzy's ICEMAN cover art. The original is just a shiny, Michael Jackson-like glove putting up for the 6ix. As for the altered version, the hand is now holding a chain that says Trump's political slogan "MAGA," or "Make America Great Again." "ICED OUT," the caption reads.

They didn't reference the immigration agency with this post. As such, those earlier critics concerning the LP's title did not get more explicit ammo to levy at the Toronto superstar. Still, many folks online reacted to this White House post with scorn and criticism for the U.S. government entity. Some called it corny and meaningless; others edited the image again to have the chain read out "Epstein."

Why Did Drake Drop Three Albums?

We wonder how the OVO mogul might feel about this unprompted reference that has nothing to do with him. Canada has its own matters to deal with, and he hasn't really stepped into the U.S. political realm explicitly. In any case, this is probably the most odd example of outside entities hopping on ICEMAN's hype.

That wasn't the only album Drake dropped last night. He also dropped HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, more R&B and club-centrics records respectively to pair with ICEMAN's hip-hop heaviness.