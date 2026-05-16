Amazing Shape - Song by Drake featuring Popcaan

Drake and Popcaan have collaborated in the past, so it should come as no surprise that they would do so again. Of Drake's three new albums, MAID OF HONOUR is the one with all of the club tracks. There is unique production throughout this project, and "Amazing Shape" is no different. On this song, it is Popcaan who truly shines. After all, as a dancehall artist, he is accustomed to these beats and rhythms. He and Drake maintain their chemistry, and overall, this is a song that you can't really be mad at. If you want Drake to rap, you'll have to check out ICEMAN for that.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Dancehall
Album: MAID OF HONOUR
Quotable Lyrics from Amazing Shape
Love when you wine for me, fulfill your fantasy
Love when your waist, I move 'round
Wi fi start a family, mi flood it with my need
Love way your waist-a move 'round