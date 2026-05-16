Amazing Shape - Song by Drake featuring Popcaan

Drake and Popcaan have teamed up yet again, this time on the new track "Amazing Shape," which comes off "MAID OF HONOUR."

Drake and Popcaan have collaborated in the past, so it should come as no surprise that they would do so again. Of Drake's three new albums, MAID OF HONOUR is the one with all of the club tracks. There is unique production throughout this project, and "Amazing Shape" is no different. On this song, it is Popcaan who truly shines. After all, as a dancehall artist, he is accustomed to these beats and rhythms. He and Drake maintain their chemistry, and overall, this is a song that you can't really be mad at. If you want Drake to rap, you'll have to check out ICEMAN for that.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!