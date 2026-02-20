Solo - Song by Molly Santana

Today, Molly Santanta dropped off her new song "Solo," which features lyrics about being a lone wolf and production by Channel Tres.

They stay with that drama, I can't let 'em in Most of these b*tches wanna play like they friends Then they turn they back and go tell all your business Learn it from me not to trust 'em again

2025 was a busy year for Molly Santana, and fortunately for fans, she shows no signs of slowing down. In May, the Los Angeles-born performer unleashed her second studio album, Molly And Her Week Of Wonders. The project boasts an impressive 17 tracks and features artists like Che, Hardrock, and Showjoe. In October, she released the deluxe edition of the project, complete with three new songs. Now, the 21-year-old seems to be gearing up for another solid year. Today, she dropped off her new single "Solo," which features lyrics about being a proud lone wolf and production by Channel Tres.

About The Author

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.