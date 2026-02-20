Solo - Song by Molly Santana

2025 was a busy year for Molly Santana, and fortunately for fans, she shows no signs of slowing down. In May, the Los Angeles-born performer unleashed her second studio album, Molly And Her Week Of Wonders. The project boasts an impressive 17 tracks and features artists like Che, Hardrock, and Showjoe. In October, she released the deluxe edition of the project, complete with three new songs. Now, the 21-year-old seems to be gearing up for another solid year. Today, she dropped off her new single "Solo," which features lyrics about being a proud lone wolf and production by Channel Tres.
Release Date: February 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Quotable Lyrics from "Solo"
They stay with that drama, I can't let 'em in
Most of these b*tches wanna play like they friends
Then they turn they back and go tell all your business
Learn it from me not to trust 'em again