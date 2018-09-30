life story
- TV50 Cent Facing Mediation In Lawsuit From Former Drug Kingpin Over "Power" For $1 BillionCorey "Ghost" Holland Sr. alleged that the Queens rapper's hit TV show is based on his life story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVJamie Foxx Signs On To Play Mike Tyson In New TV SeriesMike Tyson's life story will be portrayed by Jamie Foxx.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Nas X Shares "Life Story" & Reveals Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Breakup With BFThe "Old Town Road" icon detailed the struggles he faced before and during fame that people may not know about.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Baby Tells His Life Story: "I Never Wanted To Be A Rapper"Lil Baby tells his story in the trailer for his documentary film with Apple Music, releasing tonight.By Alex Zidel
- NewsQuando Rondo Tells His Life Story On New Video SingleQuando Rondo releases the video for his new single "My Life Story."By Alex Zidel
- SportsColin Kaepernick Reveals New Memoir, Talks Returning To NFLColin Kaepernick still has hope he can play in the NFL again.By Alexander Cole
- TVWill Smith Raps His Whole Life Story With Jimmy Fallon On "The Tonight Show"Will reminds us he's been around for a minute.By Lynn S.
- MusicAmy Winehouse's Dad Confirms New Biopic For The "Charming & Horrible Person"The film's casting is in progress.By Zaynab
- MusicM.I.A's New Documentary Was Shot Over 22 Years: From Refugee To Pop StarShe's sharing her life story.By Zaynab