Offset Throws Grayson Waller Over A Table During Explosive "WWE Raw" Debut

BY Caroline Fisher
Offset "WWE Raw" Debut
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Offset recently made his "WWE Raw" debut during Je’Von Evans’ face-off against Kofi Kingston at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Recently, Offset made his WWE Raw debut at the State Farm Arena in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. During Je’Von Evans’ face-off against Kofi Kingston, the former Migos member tossed Grayson Waller over a table, as seen in a clip shared by WWE on Twitter/X. Ultimately, Evans took home the victory.

Offset was far the only celebrity in attendance. Several other special guests, like 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Tierra Whack, and more, were also there. Offset's 2025 single “Bodies (BNYX Mix)” featuring J.I.D and Drowning Pool was recently named the official theme song for the elimination chamber.

News of Offset's WWE Raw debut comes just a few months after his ex, Cardi B, hosted SummerSlam 2025.

Cardi B Hosts SummerSlam 2025

Ahead of the event, Triple H spoke about the femcee's involvement during an interview with Billboard. When asked whether or not she'd be stepping into the ring, he suggested that anything was possible.

"I don’t know if anybody can control Cardi B, let me just start with that," he explained. "So if she wants to, I think it’s going to be hard to talk her out of it. And then what can we expect? Who the hell knows. The one thing I know about Cardi is, whatever she’s going to do, is what she’s going to do. And you’re sort of kind of just hanging on to the tiger’s tail a little bit there.”

“She’s excited to do it," the retired professional wrestler added. "I think, as everybody knows, she’s a big fan and has, you know, talked a lot about the business over the years and all that stuff and comments on it a lot. So when you work with people like that, it’s exciting. We’ll see, we’ll see where that goes. But we’re thrilled to be working with her."

