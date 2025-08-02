Cardi B is bringing her larger-than-life persona to the wrestling ring—this time as the host of WWE’s SummerSlam 2025.

The Grammy-winning rapper, known for her sharp wit and brash confidence, is now wading into the theatrics of professional wrestling. But even Cardi admits she may have underestimated the size and presence of her new counterparts.

“I was talking a lot of smack with the WWE girls on Twitter for like two weeks,” she joked during a recent interview. “You know, the b*****s are kinda big—I kinda changed my mind.” The remark, delivered with her trademark mix of bravado and self-awareness, quickly spread across social media, sparking fresh anticipation for her SummerSlam debut.

Set to host at least the first night of the two-day event, Cardi’s role marks one of the year’s most anticipated pop culture crossovers. In the weeks leading up to the show, the Bronx native turned promotional buildup into a series of headline-grabbing online exchanges with WWE talent—most notably Chelsea Green, Naomi, and Bayley.

The feud began when Green, a former Women’s United States Champion, likened herself to Michael Jordan on social media. Cardi fired off a sarcastic reply, igniting a back-and-forth that had fans watching closely. Green later voiced frustration that Cardi hadn’t acknowledged her efforts to engage until now.

Cardi B WWE Summer Slam 2025

Naomi, the reigning Women’s World Champion, jumped into the fray soon after. Their exchanges began with Cardi reacting to promo art for Naomi’s upcoming title defense and quickly escalated into spirited, if playful, sparring. Despite the jabs, Naomi’s admiration for the rapper came through, turning the feud into a fan-favorite subplot.

Bayley, a decorated veteran of the WWE women’s division, issued her own challenge, calling out Cardi ahead of SummerSlam. Cardi’s reply—“Leave her at home,” addressed to WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque—added fuel to the speculation that her appearance might include more than just microphone duties.

Cardi later tagged Triple H again, writing, “Listen @TripleH, these girls trying me.” His response—“I guess we’ll see who steps to you in person at #SummerSlam”—left fans buzzing about a possible in-ring twist.