Cardi B is very excited to join the WWE Universe, as confirmed by CCO Triple H.

He mentioned that the Bronx rap star is actively involved in her hosting role for the upcoming two-night WWE Summerslam event in August. Her heavy involvement has come with questions about possibly participating in in-ring performances by the media. At the Money In The Bank post-presser, Triple H didn’t confirm that Cardi B will wrestle but acknowledged her capabilities.

“I don’t know if anybody can control Cardi B, let me just start with that,” Triple H tells Billboard. “So if she wants to, I think it’s going to be hard to talk her out of it. And then what can we expect? Who the hell knows. The one thing I know about Cardi is, whatever she’s going to do, is what she’s going to do. And you’re sort of kind of just hanging on to the tiger’s tail a little bit there. So she’s a lot of fun to work with. Has been so far with this.”

After acknowledging her capabilities, Triple H recognized Cardi’s excitement to host Summerslam’s first-ever two-night event as a longtime fan. Answering the second part of Billboard’s question, he continued:

Cardi B WWE Summerslam

“She’s excited to do it. I think, as everybody knows, she’s a big fan and has, you know, talked a lot about the business over the years and all that stuff and comments on it a lot. So when you work with people like that, it’s exciting. We’ll see, we’ll see where that goes. But we’re thrilled to be working with her. You know, there’s a lot of artists out there across so many different things now that are just, they’re fans and looking to come in and do things with us, and we’ll vet through them and try to figure out the ones that can do the most and be a positive for our fan base, and just help to expand the product out beyond the realm of just wrestling fans, and get the rest of the world into what we’re doing.”

Cardi B’s past with WWE has been eventful. In 2021, she went on a Twitter rant after being unexpectedly mentioned on an episode of WWE Smackdown. She also got into a back-and-forth with former WWE superstar Lacey Evans on Twitter, now X, with the two ready to come to blows. Water under the bridge, Cardi’s involvement with the WWE only expands the world of possibilities for pop culture, as it submerges itself in the WWE product.