Cardi B Previews New Music While Hosting First Night Of WWE SummerSlam 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 LadyLand Festival at Under the K Bridge Park on June 27, 2025 in New York City.
Cardi B hosted the first night of WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium and used the opportunity to preview a single from her upcoming album.

Cardi B made her long-awaited WWE debut on Saturday night (Aug. 2) as the host of the first night of SummerSlam at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. After years of teasing fans and wrestlers (most notably Bianca Belair), the Grammy-winning MC finally stepped into the ring.

Sauntering down the entrance ramp in an all-black dress befitting of the Met Gala, Cardi previewed a new song, likely from her upcoming sophomore album Am I the Drama? It seemed to only be the hook, saying "hello, it's me."

The crowd of just over 50K gave a loud ovation to Cardi as soon as the song started playing, which only got louder as she actually made her entrance.

“We’re coming to you live from the Tri-State!” she enthusiastically told the crowd. “We’re making history tonight because this is the first-ever two-day SummerSlam. Yeah!” Cardi hyped up appearances from Logan Paul and Randy Orton before declaring, “We’re going to be talking about this forever.”

Cardi B WWE SummerSlam

Cardi isn’t the first music star to step into the WWE orbit. Of course, Cyndi Lauper's contributions to the company cannot go understated, and she was instrumental in helping bring WWE to national relevance in the 1980s. In recent years, Bad Bunny, Travis Scott and Metro Boomin have collaborated with the company. Bad Bunny even wrestled a match in his native Puerto Rico.

Cardi was also not the only music star to appear at SummerSlam. Country music superstar Jelly Roll made his in-ring debut on Saturday evening. He lost a tag team match, where he aligned with the great Randy Orton, opposite Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Jelly made sure his first match was as memorable as possible, getting put through a table on a frog splash from Paul.

Cardi could very well be the next celebrity to get involved in a match, and it would certainly be a spectacle. Maybe she'll mix it up with Bianca Belair after all. Am I The Drama? releases on September 19.

