Cardi B WWE
Wrestling
Cardi B Previews New Music While Hosting First Night Of WWE SummerSlam 2025
Cardi B hosted the first night of WWE SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium and used the opportunity to preview a single from her upcoming album.
By
Devin Morton
August 03, 2025
