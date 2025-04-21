Cardi B Excitedly Reveals Herself As The Host For Historic WWE SummerSlam

Cardi B is probably living out a childhood dream right now as she is finally getting her shot to collaborate with the WWE. Per Billboard, the New York femcee has just announced that she will be hosting one of the promoter's most exciting event each year. That would happen to be SummerSlam.

This year, it's going down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But not only is Cardi B orchestrating things this year, but she's also tied to a special edition of it. For the first time in WWE history, SummerSlam will be a two-night event.

If you remember, Cardi B helped reveal this exciting news back in September 2024 alongside Bianca Belair. "I got two words for you: SummerSlam. MetLife", she said to the wrestling star in the promotional video. "I'm pretty sure that's one word," Belair hilariously replied.

Now that we are a little closer to prime time, Cardi is back once again to hype up the event and her involvement. "What’s up, WWE universe? Guess what? SummerSlam. MetLife. Two nights. And I will finally be hosting," she began.

"And nobody better try me. We gonna turn up!," she concluded with excitement.

When Is Cardi B Dropping Her Album?

For all of our wrestling readers out there, WWE SummerSlam starts on August 2 and ends on the 3rd. As for ticket information, general on-sale will begin on May 2. There will be a pre-sale event though as well. If you want to sign up for that, you can and with this link here.

All of this arrives in the midst of what feels like a never-ending rollout for Cardi's sophomore album. A release date remains up in the air; however, we do have some details about it. In a recent interview with Billboard, she revealed it's going to be "messy."