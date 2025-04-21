Cardi B Excitedly Reveals Herself As The Host For Historic WWE SummerSlam

Revolve Festival 2025 - Inside
THERMAL, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Cardi B performs onstage during Revolve Festival 2025 at Cavallo Ranch on April 12, 2025 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Revolve)
Cardi B has been a fan of the WWE, and with her now being a host of one of the promoter's biggest events of the year, she has to be stoked.

Cardi B is probably living out a childhood dream right now as she is finally getting her shot to collaborate with the WWE. Per Billboard, the New York femcee has just announced that she will be hosting one of the promoter's most exciting event each year. That would happen to be SummerSlam.

This year, it's going down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. But not only is Cardi B orchestrating things this year, but she's also tied to a special edition of it. For the first time in WWE history, SummerSlam will be a two-night event.

If you remember, Cardi B helped reveal this exciting news back in September 2024 alongside Bianca Belair. "I got two words for you: SummerSlam. MetLife", she said to the wrestling star in the promotional video. "I'm pretty sure that's one word," Belair hilariously replied.

Now that we are a little closer to prime time, Cardi is back once again to hype up the event and her involvement. "What’s up, WWE universe? Guess what? SummerSlam. MetLife. Two nights. And I will finally be hosting," she began.

"And nobody better try me. We gonna turn up!," she concluded with excitement.

When Is Cardi B Dropping Her Album?

For all of our wrestling readers out there, WWE SummerSlam starts on August 2 and ends on the 3rd. As for ticket information, general on-sale will begin on May 2. There will be a pre-sale event though as well. If you want to sign up for that, you can and with this link here.

All of this arrives in the midst of what feels like a never-ending rollout for Cardi's sophomore album. A release date remains up in the air; however, we do have some details about it. In a recent interview with Billboard, she revealed it's going to be "messy."

She went on to add, "I feel like it's unexpected, and I feel like it's something that's really not out right now." Cardi continued, "There's gonna be things that people do expect from me and then there's gonna be things that are not expected from me. Like, it's a lot of lover girl things too on my album [...] I've been heartbroken, and then I've been loving again, and then I'm exploring again."

