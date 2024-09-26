Cardi B Assists The WWE In Announcing Inaugural Two-Night SummerSlam Event For 2025

Cardi with a slight power move?

Cardi B has been making a lot of headlines for her newest social media debacle with Offset. The ex-couple have been putting each other on blast for cheating allegations and more. The former Migos group mate has been claiming that she's been having a hard time moving on. However, she revealed some pretty salacious text messages that would prove otherwise. Also, Cardi B helping the WWE announce this new SummerSlam format for next year is also making her point in some way too.

According to Billboard, The Bronx superstar took to Instagram to drop a mini trailer for the still popular entertainment company. In the clip, Ms. B teams up with female wrestling star Bianca Belair to reveal that one the most coveted events in the sport is getting some special treatment. In 2025, SummerSlam will be heading to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for not one night, but two nights. It's the first time ever for this sort of format, so it's obviously a big deal.

Cardi B Teams Up With Bianca Belair For WWE Hype Video

So, why not have Cardi do it? She's a major artist, but also has the knack for making things fun and light-hearted. "I got two words for you: SummerSlam. MetLife", she says with excitement to Belair. The latter hilariously responds, "I'm pretty sure that's one word". Some may be wondering though, why Cardi for this promo? She's been a fan of the program for a long time, so this had to have been a nice full-circle moment for her.

What are your thoughts on Cardi B announcing the WWE with unveiling the first-ever two-night SummerSlam? Do you think this was a subtle jab at Offset? How do you feel about the WWE putting this on?