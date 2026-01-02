Rapper Signed To Future's Freebandz Label Shot In Dallas On New Year's Day

Nov 1, 2013; Memphis, TN, USA; Recording artist Future performs before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Detroit Pistons at FedExForum.
There are conflicting reports on whether or not Future's Freebandz artist ZeeTheWizard has passed away following a deadly shooting.

Rising Dallas rapper ZeeTheWizard was celebrating 2026 with BigXthaPlug at the grand opening of local strip club Pinkhouse Dallas last night (Thursday, January 1) when tragedy struck. According to The Dallas Morning News, he was one of four victims who were injured in a shooting at the establishment, to which police reportedly responded at around 3:45AM local time. The Texas MC had signed to Future's Freebandz record label.

However, there have been conflicting reports on whether Zee, real name Zee Cannon, passed away as a result of the shooting. While various publications have reported this as a death, Dallas news outlet WFAA reportedly confirmed via various family members that he is in the hospital in critical condition. Zee reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one allegedly to the head, during an alleged altercation which reportedly took place in the club's parking lot.

At press time, Dallas police have reportedly not announced any arrests made in connection to this tragic incident. They continue to investigate the situation for motive, circumstances, and other factors. ZeeTheWizard's family reportedly surrounds him at a North Texas hospital as of writing this article. Per The Dallas Morning News, various relatives asked folks to stop speculating on his condition via social media post on Facebook and Instagram.

Take all of this with a grain of salt, as Zee's exact condition remains unknown at press time. We will see if any more information comes out soon about this harrowing incident.

Who Is ZeeTheWizard?

For those unfamiliar, ZeeTheWizard made a name for himself in the Dallas hip-hop scene last year after kicking off his career in 2024. For example, his August single "Boss N***a" has amassed over 640,000 views on YouTube, and he signed with Future's Freebandz in November of 2025, according to AllHipHop.

Zee reportedly began his music career after an injury upended his athletic aspirations. In addition to working with fellow Dallas rappers like Zillionaire Doe and Yung Donn, he is also part of the New Dallas collective advocating for unity and peace in their local hip-hop scene.

BigXthaPlug's Reaction

Amid this news, a video also surfaced of BIgXthaPlug reacting to the shooting on the scene. "They shot Zee in the head, what the f**k?!" he exclaimed in the clip, as caught by My Mixtapez on Twitter. We hope loved ones and fans get more clarity on this situation soon, and wish for the best.

