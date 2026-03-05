Queen Latifah Breaks Her Silence Amid Viral Death Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher
Queen Latifah Death Rumors
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Queen Latifah attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
The latest celebrity to fall victim to a death hoax is Queen Latifah, but according to her, she's alive and well.

Celebrity death hoaxes are nothing new, and the latest star to fall victim to one is Queen Latifah. Earlier this week, rumors that the rapper passed on began making their rounds online, prompting her to address them once and for all. According to her, alive and well, and fans ought to proceed with caution when it comes to the internet.

"Good morning, it's me, Latifah," she says in a video shared on Instagram. "I'm 100% A-OK. Can't believe what you read on the internet or see. Can't believe nothing now, right? I'm good. Peace."

Needless to say, supporters are relieved to see that the icon is still thriving and appears to be in good spirits despite the unfortunate circumstances. "Now who tf tried to kill the Queen??? Jail. Immediately," one Instagram commenter writes. "Love you babygirl! Ain’t nobody believing that nonsense 🫶🏽," another says. Someone else simply tells her, "We love you ❤️."

Chief Keef Death Hoax

Queen Latifah is far from the only artist to fall victim to death rumors in recent months, however. Chief Keef was also targeted by them in January. "Popular Rapper 'Chief Keef' has reportedly been shot 6x in the face after returning to O’block after 15 years to film a music video, he is currently on life support," one of the false tweets that circulated read. "Pray for Chief Keef.”

The rumor appeared to have been started by @TommyGoBraazy on Twitter/X, an account known to spread misinformation about rappers and other celebrities. Chief Keef's manager, Idris Dykes, later set the record straight. During a chat with Fox 32 Chicago, he noted that the hitmaker wasn't even in town.

“No, this is false," he explained. "Keef has not been to Chicago since he did Summer Smash two years ago.” Similar rumors have also been spread about Eminem, Jackie Chan, Tom Cruise, and more.

