Yaya Mayweather Hints At Kai Bandz Romance After Jaidyn Alexis Rumors

Kai Bandz and Jaidyn Alexis sparked relationship rumors due to their collaborations, which never really saw any confirmation. But now, fans are wondering if there's more messiness to unveil after Yaya Mayweather posted a video of her snuggling with Bandz on her Instagram page. Even Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold got into the mix, accusing Kai of clout-chasing off of Alexis and maybe doing the same to the former partner of NBA YoungBoy.

As caught by Livebitez on IG, Mayweather captioned her Instagram Story post with "my friend," tagging the artist. Previously, Jaidyn and Kai had posted close videos together on social media, although this seemed to be more promotional or strictly platonic.

That's because of how Bandz responded to Blueface's mother accusing him of clout-chasing. "This is exactly why I told [Jaidyn] not to listen to y'all and to listen to me," Karlissa Saffold remarked on IG. "That little boy was using her for clout. Now look at him, up over there... With NBA YoungBoy's ex-girlfriend, moving onto the next little clout button. I told you not to let that little yellow boy use you. Y'all don't listen to me, though."

"Funk him Jaidyn he couldn't even get in the club," she wrote. "I was right again why [typo] don't listen to me. He don't like @yayasworld either."

In response, Kai accused Saffold of begging him to go on Jaidyn Alexis' dating show. "Man ain't nobody used Jaidyn," he wrote on Instagram, as caught by BlueRockTeaTV on IG. "We was vibin & that was my ppls before alladis & still is [fingers crossed emoji]... but don't act like you wasn't trynna use me for that damn love show & kept blowin me up about it. u don't talk about that tho."

Kai Bandz Responds To Karlissa Saffold

To be clear, none of this outright confirms whether any of these people are in a relationship. We'll see where the gossip train goes next.