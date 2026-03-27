Yaya Mayweather Blasts NBA YoungBoy For Mystery Gift To Country Singer

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Yaya Mayweather NBA YoungBoy Mystery Gift Country Singer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Yaya attends Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party at The Reserve on February 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
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NBA YoungBoy's mystery gift to Jas Von came with Yaya Mayweather's latest accusation that he's neglecting his son with Yaya.

NBA YoungBoy often shows love to his collaborators, even more random ones like country singer Jas Von. He recently gave her a surprise gift. "This is like the best gift I’ve ever gotten," Von emotionally expressed. However, it's not clear exactly what gift a trailer pulled in. Either way, Yaya Mayweather is not happy about it.

She recently took to Twitter to react to this mystery gift, as caught by The Shade Room. More specifically, this represents the latest instance of Yaya Mayweather accusing NBA YoungBoy of neglecting fatherhood of their son Kentrell Jr.

"sending a weak a** country singer a gift. but only have bought your son 1 gift in the 5 years he’s been living," she wrote. "idgaf about nothing y’all talking about i’m not letting up. if i have to see it online y’all are going to hear about it online. you can never win against the internet and i’m ok with that. talking about 'you knew what you signed up for.' the person he is now is not the person i experienced. the person i experienced from what i recall definitely used to get his kids before i had mine. and we were very much so engaged when i got pregnant."

This follows many of Mayweather's other criticisms of YoungBoy, as she tweeted about him earlier this week. She wants her former partner to be more present in their child's life. We doubt Yaya's accusations will stop here.

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Who Is Jas Von?

For those unaware, Jas Von is a country singer from Florida who collaborated with the Baton Rouge lyricist on the September 2025 track "Gettin' Older." It's one of his many forays into non-hip-hop genres, and their music video for the collab currently has over 2.6 million views on YouTube at press time.

Yaya Mayweather's other claims about NBA YoungBoy as of late were not always as negative. She denied rumors that she paid him to hang out with him.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy had other gifts to give. He recently covered the funeral costs of a 10-year-old girl from Baton Rouge who was the accidental victim of a shooting.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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