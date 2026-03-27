Yaya Mayweather Blasts NBA YoungBoy For Mystery Gift To Country Singer

NBA YoungBoy often shows love to his collaborators, even more random ones like country singer Jas Von. He recently gave her a surprise gift. "This is like the best gift I’ve ever gotten," Von emotionally expressed. However, it's not clear exactly what gift a trailer pulled in. Either way, Yaya Mayweather is not happy about it.

She recently took to Twitter to react to this mystery gift, as caught by The Shade Room. More specifically, this represents the latest instance of Yaya Mayweather accusing NBA YoungBoy of neglecting fatherhood of their son Kentrell Jr.

"sending a weak a** country singer a gift. but only have bought your son 1 gift in the 5 years he’s been living," she wrote. "idgaf about nothing y’all talking about i’m not letting up. if i have to see it online y’all are going to hear about it online. you can never win against the internet and i’m ok with that. talking about 'you knew what you signed up for.' the person he is now is not the person i experienced. the person i experienced from what i recall definitely used to get his kids before i had mine. and we were very much so engaged when i got pregnant."

This follows many of Mayweather's other criticisms of YoungBoy, as she tweeted about him earlier this week. She wants her former partner to be more present in their child's life. We doubt Yaya's accusations will stop here.

Who Is Jas Von?

For those unaware, Jas Von is a country singer from Florida who collaborated with the Baton Rouge lyricist on the September 2025 track "Gettin' Older." It's one of his many forays into non-hip-hop genres, and their music video for the collab currently has over 2.6 million views on YouTube at press time.

Yaya Mayweather's other claims about NBA YoungBoy as of late were not always as negative. She denied rumors that she paid him to hang out with him.