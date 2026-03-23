NBA YoungBoy Covers Funeral Costs For Local 10-Year-Old Girl

Earlier this month, a gut-wrenching tragedy struck Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A local 10-year-old girl, Kimani Thomas, was the victim of an accidental shooting in a Sonic parking lot. WBRZ reports that as the child's mom and stepfather were exchanging shifts inside the restaurant, Thomas's eight-year-old sibling found a gun inside the car.
The younger relative was able to pull the trigger and subsequently land a shot on Thomas who was outside the vehicle playing. Thomas sadly passed away a little while after suffering her wounds.
With all of the horrible things going on in the world, this is the last bit of news that needed to surface. But NBA YoungBoy is stepping up in a big way for this grieving family.
The news outlet also shares that the hometown rapper is covering the funeral costs. Thomas' mother was emotional but elated to find this out, spreading the word about YB's amazing deed on her social media.
"I know Baton Rouge love to say all the bad things people do. But I want to be the first to say publicly thanks to NBA YoungBoy and whomever may be a part of his team tonight. As I type this with tears in my eyes my baby Kimani funeral is officially paid for!"
NBA YoungBoy Drops Song With Coi Leray
Making this development all the more heartwarming is that Thomas' favorite rapper was indeed NBA YoungBoy. "I know she dancing her tail off full of joy!" the mom added.
Overall, this is just a great thing to hear right now, and we are sending our best to Kimani's family. We hope that they can recover as fast as possible.
In other NBA YoungBoy news, the hitmaker recently connected with Massachusetts femcee Coi Leray for a new song. It belongs to Coi and it's called "Better Than Yours" and it interpolates Kelis' iconic hit, "Milkshake." It marks their first collaboration as well.