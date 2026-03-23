NBA YoungBoy Covers Funeral Costs For Local 10-Year-Old Girl

BY Zachary Horvath
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NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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NBA YoungBoy has been catching flak recently for some family matters but he's stepping up big time for another in grieving.

Earlier this month, a gut-wrenching tragedy struck Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A local 10-year-old girl, Kimani Thomas, was the victim of an accidental shooting in a Sonic parking lot. WBRZ reports that as the child's mom and stepfather were exchanging shifts inside the restaurant, Thomas's eight-year-old sibling found a gun inside the car.

The younger relative was able to pull the trigger and subsequently land a shot on Thomas who was outside the vehicle playing. Thomas sadly passed away a little while after suffering her wounds.

With all of the horrible things going on in the world, this is the last bit of news that needed to surface. But NBA YoungBoy is stepping up in a big way for this grieving family.

The news outlet also shares that the hometown rapper is covering the funeral costs. Thomas' mother was emotional but elated to find this out, spreading the word about YB's amazing deed on her social media.

"I know Baton Rouge love to say all the bad things people do. But I want to be the first to say publicly thanks to NBA YoungBoy and whomever may be a part of his team tonight. As I type this with tears in my eyes my baby Kimani funeral is officially paid for!"

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NBA YoungBoy Drops Song With Coi Leray

Making this development all the more heartwarming is that Thomas' favorite rapper was indeed NBA YoungBoy. "I know she dancing her tail off full of joy!" the mom added.

Overall, this is just a great thing to hear right now, and we are sending our best to Kimani's family. We hope that they can recover as fast as possible.

In other NBA YoungBoy news, the hitmaker recently connected with Massachusetts femcee Coi Leray for a new song. It belongs to Coi and it's called "Better Than Yours" and it interpolates Kelis' iconic hit, "Milkshake." It marks their first collaboration as well.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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