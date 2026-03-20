Better Than Yours - Song by Coi Leray featuring NBA YoungBoy

Coi Leray is going to be dropping a new album this year, and she is looking to give fans some hype new singles ahead of the release. For instance, she recently dropped off the song "Better Than Yours" with NBA YoungBoy. This song sees Leray interpolating the iconic Kelis song, "Milkshake." Overall, the production carries the song forward, with Leray displaying her confidence all over the song. Meanwhile, YoungBoy comes in with an energetic verse. The chemistry between the two artists is solid, and there is no denying that it comes at a time when YoungBoy is in very high demand.
Release Date: March 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Pink Sweatsuits
Quotable Lyrics from Better Than Yours
Bet' not waste my time, better play your part
And I'm with a girl, twerk, shake earth, my God
Bitch got a body, so, she exotic
They gon' stop and stare when she go and pop it
Wanna know how she got it, she tell everybody