Better Than Yours - Song by Coi Leray featuring NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy has been enlisted for Coi Leray's brand-new track "Better Than Yours," off her upcoming album "Pink Sweatsuits."

Bet' not waste my time, better play your part And I'm with a girl, twerk, shake earth, my God Bitch got a body, so, she exotic They gon' stop and stare when she go and pop it Wanna know how she got it, she tell everybody

Coi Leray is going to be dropping a new album this year, and she is looking to give fans some hype new singles ahead of the release. For instance, she recently dropped off the song "Better Than Yours" with NBA YoungBoy. This song sees Leray interpolating the iconic Kelis song, "Milkshake." Overall, the production carries the song forward, with Leray displaying her confidence all over the song. Meanwhile, YoungBoy comes in with an energetic verse. The chemistry between the two artists is solid, and there is no denying that it comes at a time when YoungBoy is in very high demand.

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