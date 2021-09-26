funeral costs
- RelationshipsBig Scarr's Girlfriend Calls Out His Family For Allegedly Shooting Music Video At FuneralShe took to her Instagram account to air out her grievances on Monday (January 9).By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureFamily Of Tyre Sampson Says YK Osiris Lied About Paying For His Funeral CostsYK Osiris has been accused of lying about paying for the funeral costs for Tyre Sampson by the boy's family.By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott's Offer To Cover Burial Costs Rejected By More Families Of Astroworld VictimsHalf of the Astroworld Festival victims families have rejected Travis Scott's offer to cover funeral costs. By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott To Cover Funeral Costs For Astroworld Victims, Partners With Mental Health OrgsIn the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, Travis looks for ways to reconcile.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureOffset Contributes To Help Cover Anthony Johnson's Funeral CostsAnthony Johnson's widow says that she's received upwards of $70K in donations from random donors and celebrities like Offset, Fat Joe, and more to help cover funeral expenses. By Aron A.