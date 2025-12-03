Burna Boy is stepping up to pay for the funeral costs for the four people killed in a mass shooting in Stockton, California, last weekend. In a statement obtained by The Source, the singer explained that he heard about the situation while listening to The Breakfast Club and immediately felt compelled to help.

“When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke," he said. "After hearing the story on The Breakfast Club, I reached out to Wack 100 and connected with Jason Lee because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone. I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

The attack occurred at a toddler's birthday party and resulted in the deaths of three children ages 8, 9, and 14, as well as a 21-year-old. Investigators suspect the gunmen wanted to kill MBNel and Fly Boy Doughy, who were both present at the event, according to The New York Post.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi blamed the incident on gang violence in a statement on Sunday. "And let us call this what it is. Gang violence exists in cities across the country, but this act was a pure act of terrorism. A complete, cowardly Terrorist Act! The person or people responsible will lose their freedom for life," Fugazi said, as obtained by KCRA. "But they also handed out a life sentence to their own families and to the people who may have loved them. Because once they are arrested, they will NEVER see the light of day again!"

While Fugazi didn't cite any specific gang affiliations, she urged anyone with information on the shooting to come forward. Authorities have already announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest. Police have yet to name any suspects, but are still investigating.

Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked fame is currently serving as the Vice Mayor of Stockton. Speaking with reporters and residents of his hometown earlier this week, Lee remarked that it's "never been gangster to kill kids."