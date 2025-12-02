MBNel Targeted In Deadly Mass Shooting At Children’s Birthday Party

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi has already addressed the violent incident, blaming it on gang violence in a statement.

Police believe rapper MBNel was the target of a mass shooting at a children's birthday party in Stockton, California on Saturday. The attack resulted in the deaths of three kids and one adult while 11 others were wounded.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Heather Brent labeled it a "targeted act" while speaking with reporters later in the night, as caught by ABC10. Investigators suspect the gunmen wanted to kill both MBNel and Fly Boy Doughy, who was also present. So far, police have yet to make any arrests.

Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi also blamed the incident on gang violence in a statement on Sunday, although she did not cite any specific affiliations. "And let us call this what it is. Gang violence exists in cities across the country, but this act was a pure act of terrorism. A complete, cowardly Terrorist Act! The person or people responsible will lose their freedom for life," Fugazi said, as obtained by KCRA. "But they also handed out a life sentence to their own families and to the people who may have loved them. Because once they are arrested, they will NEVER see the light of day again!" She further urged anyone with information on the shooting to come foward. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Stockton Mass Shooting

MBNel's father, Junior Dongon, spoke about the incident with The New York Post. “He just came to drop off a present at his friend’s party, whose daughter was the celebrant,” Dongon said. “He was shot, but he is OK, he called me and said, ‘Don’t say anything to anybody.’"

As for the others who were hurt, Dongon continued: “My daughter-in-law was hit in the butt. We are worried. I’m worried about my wife, but I can’t do anything about it.”

MBNel released his latest album, EPOCH, back in April. He dropped his latest single, "G-CODE," on Friday. The track is a collaboration with THUGSTA.

