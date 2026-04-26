NBA YoungBoy Documentary Screening Reportedly Shut Down Over Rowdy Fans

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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NBA YoungBoy Documentary Screening Shut Down Rowdy Fans
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Clips of NBA YoungBoy fans watching "American YoungBoy" have gone viral for feeling more like a concert than a movie outing.

NBA YoungBoy fans are probably the most passionate hip-hop listeners on the planet. Their excitement during American YoungBoy documentary screenings clearly proves this. The new film, released this week, documents the Baton Rouge MC's highly successful MASA tour.

Many folks think the screenings feel more like concerts than a typical movie outing. But sadly for fans at an unspecified theater, their excitement for the film reportedly resulted in the screening getting shut down... Or at the very least, almost shut down.

According to XXL on Instagram, a movie theater tried to ax the screening due to fans being too loud. In a clip they shared on IG from TikTok user @vaehjadeee, you can see an employee talk to the disgruntled crowd. One attendee even shouted at the employee and called him a "b***h." The audience later chanted, "Turn the show on!" Maybe YB can use that for a future song...

Some reports indicate the shut-down was complete. But per @vaehjadeee's replies in the video's comments section, it seems like the movie theater eventually played the movie after the audience continued to demand it. Presumably, everyone there had an amazing time.

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Where To Watch American YoungBoy

At press time, American YoungBoy is only available to watch in major theaters like AMC and Regal. Tickets are also available for purchase on other sites like Fandango. However, dates and times vary depending on where you look.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy's name is circling around big hip-hop stories, namely the shooting of NBA Ben 10 and the alleged involvement of AllStar JR. He hasn't spoken on this situation at press time, but folks like Wack 100 are confident he won't engage with it in the first place.

Even YB's mother stepped in to defend Ben 10's mother amid this controversy. That case continues to develop, although a lot of details remain unclear.

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy's connection with non-celebrities isn't just fan-based. He also gives back to his community. The Louisiana rapper covered the funeral costs for a ten-year-old girl who was accidentally shot in Baton Rouge.

"I know Baton Rouge love to say all the bad things people do," the girl's mother reportedly wrote on social media. "But I want to be the first to say publicly thanks to NBA YoungBoy and whomever may be a part of his team tonight. As I type this with tears in my eyes my baby Kimani funeral is officially paid for!"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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