NBA YoungBoy Documentary Screening Reportedly Shut Down Over Rowdy Fans

NBA YoungBoy fans are probably the most passionate hip-hop listeners on the planet. Their excitement during American YoungBoy documentary screenings clearly proves this. The new film, released this week, documents the Baton Rouge MC's highly successful MASA tour.

Many folks think the screenings feel more like concerts than a typical movie outing. But sadly for fans at an unspecified theater, their excitement for the film reportedly resulted in the screening getting shut down... Or at the very least, almost shut down.

According to XXL on Instagram, a movie theater tried to ax the screening due to fans being too loud. In a clip they shared on IG from TikTok user @vaehjadeee, you can see an employee talk to the disgruntled crowd. One attendee even shouted at the employee and called him a "b***h." The audience later chanted, "Turn the show on!" Maybe YB can use that for a future song...

Some reports indicate the shut-down was complete. But per @vaehjadeee's replies in the video's comments section, it seems like the movie theater eventually played the movie after the audience continued to demand it. Presumably, everyone there had an amazing time.

Where To Watch American YoungBoy

At press time, American YoungBoy is only available to watch in major theaters like AMC and Regal. Tickets are also available for purchase on other sites like Fandango. However, dates and times vary depending on where you look.

Elsewhere, NBA YoungBoy's name is circling around big hip-hop stories, namely the shooting of NBA Ben 10 and the alleged involvement of AllStar JR. He hasn't spoken on this situation at press time, but folks like Wack 100 are confident he won't engage with it in the first place.

Even YB's mother stepped in to defend Ben 10's mother amid this controversy. That case continues to develop, although a lot of details remain unclear.

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy's connection with non-celebrities isn't just fan-based. He also gives back to his community. The Louisiana rapper covered the funeral costs for a ten-year-old girl who was accidentally shot in Baton Rouge.