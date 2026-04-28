Earlier this month, NBA YoungBoy's new documentary American YoungBoy opened in 583 movie theaters across the United States. The doc centers around the 26-year-old star's "Make America Slime Again" tour, which grossed almost $70 million in 2025.

So far, the film has been a huge hit among fans. Clips from different screenings continue to surface online, showing audience members dancing, rapping along to the music, and more. Unfortunately, however, it looks like one screening got a bit out of hand.

WRAL reports that seven juveniles were detained on Saturday (April 25) at Regal Cinemas in North Hills, North Carolina. Apparently, police were called about a large group of people who appeared to be fighting.

“Approximately 20 people fighting in the Chick-Fil-A and the movie theater,” radio traffic stated. “I guess there is a violent group that’s out here. They’re not actually fighting. One guy is acting like he has a gun.”

The seven juveniles were eventually released to their parents.

NBA YoungBoy Documentary

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

News of the juveniles' arrest comes amid reports that one movie theater shut down a screening of American YoungBoy due to noise concerns. In clips that surfaced online shortly after the ordeal, a movie theater employee is seen addressing the disgruntled crowd. The crowd didn't hesitate to push back, making it clear that they weren't at all happy and calling the employee a "b***h."

News of the arrest also comes shortly after it was revealed that American YoungBoy debuted at No. 10 on this week's box office totals. It made over $1.1 million domestically.