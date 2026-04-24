NBA YoungBoy Fans Turn All The Way Up At Screenings Of Rapper's Documentary

BY Zachary Horvath
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NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - New Orleans, LA
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 19: NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR at Smoothie King Center on October 19, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
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NBA YoungBoy fans flooded select theaters to watch the rapper's MASA tour documentary and it's safe to say they enjoyed it.

NBA YoungBoy is a true cultural force in hip-hop and there's no denying that. Despite him not being the most agreeable star the genre has to offer, he sports one of the most expansive fan bases. His music rings loudly and he's certainly got the hits to back it up.

Overall, you can certainly make the case that he's the biggest voice going today. If you wanted to argue that you can point to the screenings for his brand-new documentary, American YoungBoy. It debuted in select theaters across the U.S. yesterday and there are numerous videos showcasing just how energetic these moviegoers were.

Many of them were caught by Complex and as you can see, almost all of them were turned into concerts. Fans are rapping along to the lyrics, dancing, and as a result, leaving the theater sweating.

One user on X perfectly described the viewing experiences for American YoungBoy. "POV: You thought you was coming to watch a documentary but it was concert." Truer words have never been spoken.

As for what this film was for, it served as a deep dive into the mega successful tour YB went on last year. The MASA run spanned 42 shows and served as the accompanying trek for said album.

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NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour

A trailer surfaced for it earlier this month and also detailed that it would touch on some of his personal life and what goes into performing onstage.

The project was directed by Nico Ballesteros, who famously helped put together Kanye West's 2025 documentary, In Whose Name?

But as for American YoungBoy, this was a great way to cap off this era for the Louisiana performer. The tour was already a major win, as it did hold the title for being the highest-grossing debut tour for a rapper in U.S. history for several months.

It tallied a hair over $70 million, $70.01 to be more specific. Cardi B reportedly has just edged out her male counterpart, by grossing $70.03 million over 35 dates.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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