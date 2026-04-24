NBA YoungBoy is a true cultural force in hip-hop and there's no denying that. Despite him not being the most agreeable star the genre has to offer, he sports one of the most expansive fan bases. His music rings loudly and he's certainly got the hits to back it up.
Overall, you can certainly make the case that he's the biggest voice going today. If you wanted to argue that you can point to the screenings for his brand-new documentary, American YoungBoy. It debuted in select theaters across the U.S. yesterday and there are numerous videos showcasing just how energetic these moviegoers were.
Many of them were caught by Complex and as you can see, almost all of them were turned into concerts. Fans are rapping along to the lyrics, dancing, and as a result, leaving the theater sweating.
One user on X perfectly described the viewing experiences for American YoungBoy. "POV: You thought you was coming to watch a documentary but it was concert." Truer words have never been spoken.
As for what this film was for, it served as a deep dive into the mega successful tour YB went on last year. The MASA run spanned 42 shows and served as the accompanying trek for said album.
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NBA YoungBoy's MASA Tour
A trailer surfaced for it earlier this month and also detailed that it would touch on some of his personal life and what goes into performing onstage.
The project was directed by Nico Ballesteros, who famously helped put together Kanye West's 2025 documentary, In Whose Name?
But as for American YoungBoy, this was a great way to cap off this era for the Louisiana performer. The tour was already a major win, as it did hold the title for being the highest-grossing debut tour for a rapper in U.S. history for several months.
It tallied a hair over $70 million, $70.01 to be more specific. Cardi B reportedly has just edged out her male counterpart, by grossing $70.03 million over 35 dates.