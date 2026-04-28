NBA YoungBoy Documentary Grosses Over $1 Million In First Week

BY Caroline Fisher
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NBA YoungBoy Documentary First Week
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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NBA YoungBoy's "Make America Slime Again" tour documentary, "American YoungBoy," opened in 583 movie theaters on April 22.

NBA YoungBoy has managed to make quite a name for himself in the world of music. Now, however, it looks like he's made a splash in the world of film as well. According to Box Office Mojo, the 26-year-old hitmaker's American YoungBoy documentary debuted at No. 10 on this week's box office totals. It opened in 583 movie theaters on April 22, and netted over $1.1 million domestically.

The doc centers on YB's "Make America Slime Again (MASA)" tour. It grossed almost $70 million in 2025, marking one of the most successful solo rap tours ever.

In addition to NBA YoungBoy, Patrick Hughes, Kyle Claiborne, and Antoine Banks are producers. It was directed by Nico Ballesteros, the same mind behind the controversial 2025 Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?

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NBA YoungBoy Documentary Screening Shut Down
NBA YoungBoy
NBA Youngboy performs as he kicks off opening night of his MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

The film features concert footage, plus gives viewers a look at the rapper's family life, home, and more. While it's been a massive success so far, the screenings haven't exactly gone off without a hitch. Over the weekend, one movie theater tried to shut down a screening because staff thought fans were being a bit too rowdy.

A clip from the evening eventually surfaced online, showing a movie theater employee addressing the disgruntled crowd. The crowd made it clear that they weren't happy with what they were hearing, even calling the employee a "b***h."

Other clips from screenings around the country show audience members dancing, rapping along to the YB's lyrics, and overall having a blast. Some people ended up getting kicked out, and police were even called to one theater. Seven teenagers were also arrested near a movie theater in North Hills, North Carolina, this weekend. Police had received several calls about an alleged brawl at both the cinema and a local Chick-Fil-A.

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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