NBA YoungBoy Documentary Grosses Over $1 Million In First Week

NBA YoungBoy has managed to make quite a name for himself in the world of music. Now, however, it looks like he's made a splash in the world of film as well. According to Box Office Mojo, the 26-year-old hitmaker's American YoungBoy documentary debuted at No. 10 on this week's box office totals. It opened in 583 movie theaters on April 22, and netted over $1.1 million domestically.

The doc centers on YB's "Make America Slime Again (MASA)" tour. It grossed almost $70 million in 2025, marking one of the most successful solo rap tours ever.

In addition to NBA YoungBoy, Patrick Hughes, Kyle Claiborne, and Antoine Banks are producers. It was directed by Nico Ballesteros, the same mind behind the controversial 2025 Kanye West documentary, In Whose Name?

NBA YoungBoy Documentary Screening Shut Down

NBA Youngboy performs as he kicks off opening night of his MASA Tour at American Airlines Center on September 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

The film features concert footage, plus gives viewers a look at the rapper's family life, home, and more. While it's been a massive success so far, the screenings haven't exactly gone off without a hitch. Over the weekend, one movie theater tried to shut down a screening because staff thought fans were being a bit too rowdy.

A clip from the evening eventually surfaced online, showing a movie theater employee addressing the disgruntled crowd. The crowd made it clear that they weren't happy with what they were hearing, even calling the employee a "b***h."