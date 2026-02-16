NBA YoungBoy and Bossman Dlow may be connecting on their first-ever single. The Baton Rouge and the Port Salerno, FL rappers were caught teasing something together by DJ Akademiks, with the initial post coming from the latter's Instagram Story.
"Top. What we doing?" Dlow asked YB after showing off his flashy jewelry and insane timepiece. It's hard to make out what the latter said, but it sounded like he was reciting some lyrics. Whether or not they are for this rumored track remains to be seen.
Earlier, Bossman Dlow showed another behind-the-scenes clip and after piecing things together, it seems a music video is coming as well. Perhaps, a single and accompanying visual could both be dropping sometime this week.
But even if they don't, this is just one more thing to look forward to in the near future. Hip-hop has gotten off to a strong to start already with A$AP Rocky, Don Toliver, and J. Cole being the big-ticket artists to drop solid to great albums.
But back to the "Get In With Me" and "Nevada" MCs, while this may be their first musical collaboration, it won't be the only time they've done something.
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Touring Record
During YB's mega-successful Make America Slime Again tour, Dlow popped out for a surprise guest performance during the Miami stop.
Speaking of success, the prolific 26-year-old superstar now holds the highest-grossing tour by a debut headlining rapper in the U.S ever. The final tally came to light over the weekend thanks to Touring Data. The final results are incredible, with YB raking in $70 million from 552,000 tickets across 42 shows.
As a result of setting this record, he broke some others along the way. One is a product of his October 3, 2025 show at Philadelphia's Xfinity Mobile Arena. There he netted $2.373 million. That's the highest-grossing concert of all time.
NBA YoungBoy also set a personal best with his November 9 performance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas by selling 15,343 tickets.