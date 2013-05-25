screening
- MusicR. Kelly Claims Ignorance Over $10.5 Million Lawsuit Against Him For Shooting ThreatThe suit stems from Kelly and his alleged manager Donnell Russell reportedly shutting down a "Surviving R. Kelly" screening in 2018.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Trolls Reporter For Calling Him "Corny"Michael B. Jordan didn't let a reporter's past comments slide at a recent "Creed III" screening.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKendrick Lamar & Taylour Paige's "We Cry Together" Short Film Playing Exclusively In L.A."We Cry Together" quickly became one of the most talked-about songs on "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKanye West Attends "jeen-yuhs" Screening With Kim Kardashian Lookalike Chaney JonesSources have revealed that West is in an open relationship with Julia Fox while seeing Jones on the side.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle & Talib Kweli Honor Biz Markie At Documentary Screening AfterpartyDave Chappelle and Talib Kweli honored Biz Markie during an afterparty in D.C. last weekend.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDonald Trump Hosted A Screening Of "Joker" At The White HouseTrump is quite the cinephile. By Cole Blake
- MoviesParis "Joker" Screening Interrupted By Man Yelling "Allahu Akbar" In Robbery SchemeThankfully everyone was safe. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeKamaiyah Arrested For Firing Gun In Private Movie Screening: ReportKamaiyah was recently arrested for accidentally firing a gun in a movie theatre. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentChristopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" Trilogy Returning To IMAX For Limited Time"The Dark Knight" trilogy will return to IMAX in five cities.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentLiam Neeson Red Carpet Abruptly Cancelled Due To Racist Fantasy ConfessionOrganizers skip out on the press event.By Zaynab
- Society"Surviving R. Kelly" Premiere Evacuated Due To Gun ThreatsExecutive producer, dream hampton, calls the threats an act of "desperation."By Zaynab
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Gets Early Release For Amazon Prime MembersAmazon Prime with the hook up. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTrouble Hosts "Edgewood" Short Film Premiere Ahead Of ReleaseTrouble is set to release the "Edgewood" short film.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentIssa Rae Shares Clues To Secret NYC "Insecure" Screening LocationYou'll have to solve a riddle to get there.By Trevor Smith
- Entertainment"The House That Jack Built" Cannes Screening Incites Mass Walk-OutsThe film's graphic content didn't fare well with its audience. By David Saric
- MusicJaden Smith Treated His "Paris MSFTS" To "Black Panther" ScreeningJaden Smith treated some lucky Paris kids to quite the experience. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Yachty & Offset Surprise Theatre Of Kids At “Black Panther” ScreeningWatch Lil Yachty & Offset surprise a group of kids at the "Black Panther" screening.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentJordan Peele Recalls Chance The Rapper Losing It At "Get Out" ScreeningChance was really, really into the film.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentFrench Montana, Lil Yachty & Others Attend "Can't Stop, Won't Stop" ScreeningMany were wowed by the documentary.By Matt F
- NewsNas Documentary, "Time Is Illmatic" To Premiere At 2014 Tribeca Film FestivalA documentary on the making of Nas' "Illmatic" will debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.By Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West's "New Slaves" Screening Shut Down By Houston PoliceKanye West's projection of "New Slaves" in Houston Friday night was broken up by police due to "trespassing".By Trevor Smith