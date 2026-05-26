Viral Footage Shows Yaya Mayweather Allegedly Fighting NBA YoungBoy's Wife's Sisters

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy's relationship has eroded over the past few years. The two are no longer as close as they once were, even though they have a child together. Instead, YoungBoy has had children with various other women. Furthermore, he is reportedly currently married to Jazlyn Mychelle.

According to a new report from TMZ, it appears as though Mychelle may have some underlying issues with Mayweather. We say this because footage posted on social media shows Yaya Mayweather in a brawl with three other women.

According to social media and a TMZ report, the women in question are reportedly related to Jazlyn Mychelle. In fact, it is being said on social media that the three women are her sisters. At this time, it is unclear how this all started and what exactly brought it on.

Yaya Mayweather Takes On Jazlyn Mychelle's Sisters

What we do know is that Mayweather was out celebrating her birthday in Houston. It seemed like she was having a good night up until that point. Then she was confronted, and the brawl ensued. Based on the footage above, it is clear that Mayweather held her own in the brawl, although a three vs. one is not exactly what anyone would describe as a fair fight.

Ultimately, this is an unfortunate situation, and we're sure that more information will be made available soon. At this time, Mayweather nor Mychelle has commented on the situation. The same goes for YoungBoy, who is likely looking to stay out of this situation entirely.