Viral Footage Shows Yaya Mayweather Allegedly Fighting NBA YoungBoy's Wife's Sisters

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Yaya Mayweather was reportedly celebrating her birthday in Houston, when she was allegedly confronted by Jazlyn Mychelle's sisters.

Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy's relationship has eroded over the past few years. The two are no longer as close as they once were, even though they have a child together. Instead, YoungBoy has had children with various other women. Furthermore, he is reportedly currently married to Jazlyn Mychelle.

According to a new report from TMZ, it appears as though Mychelle may have some underlying issues with Mayweather. We say this because footage posted on social media shows Yaya Mayweather in a brawl with three other women.

According to social media and a TMZ report, the women in question are reportedly related to Jazlyn Mychelle. In fact, it is being said on social media that the three women are her sisters. At this time, it is unclear how this all started and what exactly brought it on.

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Yaya Mayweather Takes On Jazlyn Mychelle's Sisters

What we do know is that Mayweather was out celebrating her birthday in Houston. It seemed like she was having a good night up until that point. Then she was confronted, and the brawl ensued. Based on the footage above, it is clear that Mayweather held her own in the brawl, although a three vs. one is not exactly what anyone would describe as a fair fight.

Ultimately, this is an unfortunate situation, and we're sure that more information will be made available soon. At this time, Mayweather nor Mychelle has commented on the situation. The same goes for YoungBoy, who is likely looking to stay out of this situation entirely.

We will be sure to keep you informed in case any new details arise.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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