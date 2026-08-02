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Yaya Mayweather Hints At Kai Bandz Romance After Jaidyn Alexis Rumors
Some fans (including Blueface's mother) accused Kai Bandz of using Jaidyn Alexis for clout, warning he might do the same to Yaya Mayweather.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
August 02, 2026