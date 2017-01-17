explosion
- Pop CultureMan Tried To Blow Up Barack Obama's House & Was Arrested, Had Jan. 6 WarrantsThe suspect that allegedly tried to bomb Obama's home was wanted for his participation in the January 6 insurrection attack on the Capitol.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeNashville Bomber May Have Been Paranoid About 5G TowersWhen you read too many internet conspiracies...By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeWatch: Large Intentional Blast Rocks Nashville On Christmas Morning Wreaking HavocA large explosion was reported in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomMassive Explosion Rocks Nashville On ChristmasThe authorities believe it was an "intentional act." By Aida C.
- Pop CultureRussell Crowe Donates To Rebuild Beirut Restaurant For Anthony BourdainRussell Crowe donates to rebuild one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurants in Beirut.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Donates $300,000 For BeirutThe Weeknd makes yet another huge donation, sending $300,000 to a Beirut Explosion Relief fund.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsMassive Explosion Rocks Lebanese Capital Beirut Leaving Thousands InjuredThere have been 50 reported deaths and thousands of injuries following the blast in Beirut.By Aron A.
- SocietyVape Pen Explodes & Shatters Teen's Jaw, Knocks Out TeethMaybe Newports are the safer option.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentExplosion On "Bond 25" Set Causes Injury To Crew MemberThe upcoming Bond film has had a couple of setbacks so far. By Chantilly Post
- SportsDuke's Zion Williamson To Miss 3rd Straight Game Since "Sneaker Implosion"The Duke Blue Devils have lost 2 of their last 3 contests without Zion in the lineup.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosJordan Hollywood Channels 'Nam In "EXPLOSION" VideoJordan Hollywood returns with "EXPLOSION" clip.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Lookalike Removes Breast Implants After One Of Them ExplodesJennifer Pamplona has spent over $500K on plastic surgery to look like Kim Kardashian.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyNYPD Suspends Use Of Body Cams After One ExplodesThe NYPD reveals the decision to recall body cameras in a new statement.By hnhh
- EntertainmentAustin Bombings Leave Two Injured Near SXSW Festival's EndThis is the second bombing in Texas' capital this month. By David Saric
- SocietyNYC Subway Lines Evacuated Following Explosion Near Port AuthorityA terrifying event disrupts the Monday morning commute in New York City. By Matt F
- MusicAriana Grande's U.K. Concert Ends With Explosion; Multiple Fatalities ConfirmedAccording to reports, an explosion went off at Ariana Grande's concert Monday night in England, resulting in at least 20 dead & injured as of now.By Kevin Goddard
- ViralIdaho Man Loses 7 Teeth After His Vape Explodes In His FaceThis guy literally almost lost his face while vaping. By Angus Walker