Cleveland Cavaliers Troll Drake With "Not Like Us" & An "ICEMAN" Statue Following Game 7 Win

Drake is an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, and there is no doubt that he was cheering them on last night as they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round Game 7 matchup. The Raptors were huge underdogs in the series, and making it to a seventh game was impressive in and of itself. Unfortunately, they came up short in the final game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are now going to play against the Detroit Pistons in the second round. It should be an interesting matchup, especially when you consider how the Boston Celtics are now out of the picture.

That said, the Cavaliers took every opportunity to troll Drake and the entire city of Toronto on Sunday. For instance, as the clock ticked down, "Not Like Us" was played over the arena's speaker system. Ironically enough, today marks the second anniversary of the song.

Drake Ruthlessly Trolls By The Cleveland Cavaliers

Subsequently, the Cavaliers took to social media, where they posted a mock ICEMAN sculpture. A "W" was photoshopped on top of it as a means of adding insult to injury. Clearly, the Cavaliers are extremely proud of themselves for making it out of the first round.

With Donovan Mitchell on the roster, the Cavaliers have been serious contenders throughout the regular season. However, they have been known to choke away games in the playoffs. The Raptors taking the Cavs to seven games is a prime example of this.

Now, they have James Harden, another notorious playoff dropper. Thankfully, for the Cavs, their second-round opponents are not particularly strong. While the Pistons did win the Eastern Conference, their first-round performance against the Orlando Magic was abysmal.