Cleveland Cavaliers Troll Drake With "Not Like Us" & An "ICEMAN" Statue Following Game 7 Win

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
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As the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, the Cavs decided to troll Drake in a couple of unique ways.

Drake is an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, and there is no doubt that he was cheering them on last night as they took on the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round Game 7 matchup. The Raptors were huge underdogs in the series, and making it to a seventh game was impressive in and of itself. Unfortunately, they came up short in the final game.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are now going to play against the Detroit Pistons in the second round. It should be an interesting matchup, especially when you consider how the Boston Celtics are now out of the picture.

That said, the Cavaliers took every opportunity to troll Drake and the entire city of Toronto on Sunday. For instance, as the clock ticked down, "Not Like Us" was played over the arena's speaker system. Ironically enough, today marks the second anniversary of the song.

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Drake Ruthlessly Trolls By The Cleveland Cavaliers

Subsequently, the Cavaliers took to social media, where they posted a mock ICEMAN sculpture. A "W" was photoshopped on top of it as a means of adding insult to injury. Clearly, the Cavaliers are extremely proud of themselves for making it out of the first round.

With Donovan Mitchell on the roster, the Cavaliers have been serious contenders throughout the regular season. However, they have been known to choke away games in the playoffs. The Raptors taking the Cavs to seven games is a prime example of this.

Now, they have James Harden, another notorious playoff dropper. Thankfully, for the Cavs, their second-round opponents are not particularly strong. While the Pistons did win the Eastern Conference, their first-round performance against the Orlando Magic was abysmal.

The Cavs and Pistons matchup could very well be a case of two teams trying not to lose as opposed to trying to win. Whoever wins will have to play either the New York Knicks or the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Read More: “Views” Was The Moment Drake Stopped Trying To Be The Greatest Rapper Alive

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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