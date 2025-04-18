TDE's Punch Shares His Perspective On How Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Began

Curtis King recently got the chance to sit down with TDE president Punch about a whole bunch of topics, but you already know what you want to hear about. The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef discourse can get a lot of perspective from Top Dawg Entertainment, even if it exploded after K.Dot moved to pgLang.

Nevertheless, King asked the West Coast executive if the infamous 2013 "Control" verse is what started the feud between both superstars, and Punch agreed – from his perspective, to be clear. After all, we won't ever really have a solid idea until either Drizzy, Kendrick, or both decide to clear the air.

"I can give you my perspective, and yeah, that's where it started," Punch said of Kendrick Lamar and Drake. "You know, Dot did the whole thing, a competition thing. Not an 'I hate you' thing, you know what I mean? 'We rapping, I'm trying to be better than everybody. You should be too.' So a lot of people took it personal."

Then, Curtis asked him why he thinks so many fans and other artists missed this competitive aspect. "It was all the light-skin n***as," the Top Dawg businessman replied. "I'm joking, but I'm kind of serious at the same time."

Furthermore, Punch made his real point clear. "Pusha T was mentioned, right?" he continued. "Pusha T tweeted Dot and said, 'I hear you loud and clear, Kendrick Lamar.' Meek Mill seen Dot in the club. Walked up and shook his hand, said, 'I got to get you back.' You know what I mean? My guy [J.] Cole seen Dot, that ended up escalating to the fight with him and Puff. Then with Drake, he doing interviews like he really upset about it. And that threw everybody for a loop."

Did TDE's Punch Diss Drake?

Elsewhere, Punch noted how other artists, like possibly Drake, did not come up with the same hip-hop values as the TDE camp did. "To me, I know it was friendly competition," he remarked. "We can go get something to eat after [the game]. [...] It's still love. Like, I don't hate you, my n***a, it's cool."