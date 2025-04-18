TDE's Punch Shares His Perspective On How Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef Began

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1007 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TDE Punch How Kendrick Lamar Drake Beef Began Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for “Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. © Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While TDE president Punch could've mentioned other inflection points, the tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar comes down to a few bars.

Curtis King recently got the chance to sit down with TDE president Punch about a whole bunch of topics, but you already know what you want to hear about. The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef discourse can get a lot of perspective from Top Dawg Entertainment, even if it exploded after K.Dot moved to pgLang.

Nevertheless, King asked the West Coast executive if the infamous 2013 "Control" verse is what started the feud between both superstars, and Punch agreed – from his perspective, to be clear. After all, we won't ever really have a solid idea until either Drizzy, Kendrick, or both decide to clear the air.

"I can give you my perspective, and yeah, that's where it started," Punch said of Kendrick Lamar and Drake. "You know, Dot did the whole thing, a competition thing. Not an 'I hate you' thing, you know what I mean? 'We rapping, I'm trying to be better than everybody. You should be too.' So a lot of people took it personal."

Then, Curtis asked him why he thinks so many fans and other artists missed this competitive aspect. "It was all the light-skin n***as," the Top Dawg businessman replied. "I'm joking, but I'm kind of serious at the same time."

Furthermore, Punch made his real point clear. "Pusha T was mentioned, right?" he continued. "Pusha T tweeted Dot and said, 'I hear you loud and clear, Kendrick Lamar.' Meek Mill seen Dot in the club. Walked up and shook his hand, said, 'I got to get you back.' You know what I mean? My guy [J.] Cole seen Dot, that ended up escalating to the fight with him and Puff. Then with Drake, he doing interviews like he really upset about it. And that threw everybody for a loop."

Read More: TDE's Punch Reveals The Surprising Story Behind A$AP Rocky's Classic Hit "F**kin' Problems"

Did TDE's Punch Diss Drake?

Elsewhere, Punch noted how other artists, like possibly Drake, did not come up with the same hip-hop values as the TDE camp did. "To me, I know it was friendly competition," he remarked. "We can go get something to eat after [the game]. [...] It's still love. Like, I don't hate you, my n***a, it's cool."

However, Punch doesn't have any real beef with the 6ix God, as he remarked during this interview: "I'm probably the most unbiased when it comes to this situation. I respect Drake's talent and skill as a songwriter, as an MC. All the success he has. Even conversations I've had with him, he's always been a cool dude. I had to clear this SZA record for him. I don't have no beef or malice towards him. It's that he's battling my guy, so it's up."

Read More: Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Relationships With Drake & Kendrick Lamar

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
TDE Punch Drake Hip Hop News Music TDE's Punch Reveals His Real Feelings About Drake 2.7K
TDE Punch Kendrick Lamar Euphoria Drake Hip Hop News Music TDE Punch Reveals Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Originally Featured More Explosive Drake Disses 1355
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GOVERNORSBALL Music How Has Hip-Hop Responded To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria"? 1.9K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 4.9K