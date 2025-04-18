TDE Punch Reveals Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Originally Featured More Explosive Drake Disses

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" is one of the most memorable of his entire lyrical battle with Drake. According to Terrence “Punch” Henderson, however, it could have been an even bigger bomb than it was.

During a recent interview with Curtiss King, the TDE boss discussed the track, revealing that it was originally going to contain far more shots at Drake. He suggested that some of the jabs might have been more damaging than those that were left in, claiming he encouraged the Compton rapper to omit them.

“I don’t know the length, but there was definitely a version that was longer than what the world got. There was a lot of stuff that didn’t make it on there," he explained, per HipHopDX. “There was just some things in there that I didn’t think would have been beneficial in the long run to put in there. So I gave him my input on that and he took some of those things out.”

TDE Punch On Drake & Kendrick Lamar

This was far from all Punch had to say during the sit-down. At one point in the interview, he also weighed in on Drake's "The Heart Part 6," describing it as a white flag. He also opened up about his relationship with Drizzy. Punch made it clear that he's always had respect for the Toronto artist. He also confirmed that there are no hard feelings despite his feud with Kendrick.

"I'm probably the most unbiased when it comes to this situation," he explained. "I respect Drake's talent and skill as a songwriter, as an MC. All the success he has. Even conversations I've had with him, he's always been a cool dude. I had to clear this SZA record for him. I don't have no beef or malice towards him. It's that he's battling my guy, so it's up."