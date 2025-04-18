TDE's Punch Reveals His Real Feelings About Drake

If you just look at the warring fanbases in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, you might assume TDE executives like label president Punch take a hard-lined stance against the Toronto superstar. But during a recent conversation with Curtis King, he revealed he does not have the same animosity towards the 6ix God others have.

However, the West Coast executive preluded this revelation with a critique. He said Drake's "The Heart Part 6" diss track against K.Dot was a white flag, or in other words, the moment he lost the battle.

"I'm probably the most unbiased when it comes to this situation," Punch said of Drake. "I respect Drake's talent and skill as a songwriter, as an MC. All the success he has. Even conversations I've had with him, he's always been a cool dude. I had to clear this SZA record for him. I don't have no beef or malice towards him. It's that he's battling my guy, so it's up."

Then, the TDE affiliate elaborated more on his "The Heart Part 6" takes, and Curtis King gave his own theory about how The Boy defended himself more than defending his crew or his disses. Also, they connected this to Kendrick Lamar's own "heart pt. 6" and how it touched on completely different themes unrelated to the battle.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

While Punch is giving Drake credit, we doubt that's a two-way street. In fact, he took things to the highest position possible and sued the big dog, UMG, for defamation. This was over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss, and amid the industry giant's denials of wrongdoing, the OVO legal team refuses to relent.