TDE's Punch Reveals His Real Feelings About Drake

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.6K Views
TDE Punch Drake Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Terrence 'Punch' Henderson attends the 11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)
TDE president Punch claimed he is "probably the most unbiased" person when it comes to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle.

If you just look at the warring fanbases in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, you might assume TDE executives like label president Punch take a hard-lined stance against the Toronto superstar. But during a recent conversation with Curtis King, he revealed he does not have the same animosity towards the 6ix God others have.

However, the West Coast executive preluded this revelation with a critique. He said Drake's "The Heart Part 6" diss track against K.Dot was a white flag, or in other words, the moment he lost the battle.

"I'm probably the most unbiased when it comes to this situation," Punch said of Drake. "I respect Drake's talent and skill as a songwriter, as an MC. All the success he has. Even conversations I've had with him, he's always been a cool dude. I had to clear this SZA record for him. I don't have no beef or malice towards him. It's that he's battling my guy, so it's up."

Then, the TDE affiliate elaborated more on his "The Heart Part 6" takes, and Curtis King gave his own theory about how The Boy defended himself more than defending his crew or his disses. Also, they connected this to Kendrick Lamar's own "heart pt. 6" and how it touched on completely different themes unrelated to the battle.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

While Punch is giving Drake credit, we doubt that's a two-way street. In fact, he took things to the highest position possible and sued the big dog, UMG, for defamation. This was over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss, and amid the industry giant's denials of wrongdoing, the OVO legal team refuses to relent.

"UMG’s latest statement is a desperate attempt to spin the narrative and deflect from the truth: Drake is holding the largest music conglomerate in the world accountable for its actions and doing so without fear," his lawyers stated. "We dismissed the Texas discovery action because discovery will now proceed in New York. That’s not retreat, that’s victory. UMG dismissed its first amendment petition in Texas because it has no claim, that’s losing. And UMG knows the case against it is only getting stronger." We will see what the court concludes...

