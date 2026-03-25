Joe Budden Takes Issue With Jay-Z's Hot Take On Rap Battles

Joe Budden says he disagrees with Jay-Z's recent comments on battling in hip-hop, addressing the idea that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud went too far during the latest episode of his podcast. In doing so, Budden used drill music as an example.

"Fan bases take it too far. I would agree with that," Budden admitted. "You would hope people don't bring up kids and wanna destroy your personal life. All of that's fine. But, on the accountability tip, if you go out there and beg a n***a to start with you. If you go out there and insist that we have this dance, because we've been the best for too long, just me and you for 10 years, then you gotta be willing to take all that comes with. That's part of battle. Part of battle is risk assessment."

From there, Joe Budden brought up drill music, arguing that Jay-Z didn't speak up about the negativity of battling then. "I don't wanna be in a hip-hop where that tango don't get to exist," he said. "Now, all of these talking points-- I agree with everything he said if we switch the conversation to drill, because then, it's not worth it to me. But, he didn't. He wasn't having a drill conversation... When hip-hop was getting scary evil, it wasn't 'battles need to stop.' It wasn't all of that."

Jay-Z's Stance On Kendrick Lamar & Drake

Jay-Z discussed the state of battling in hip-hop during an interview with Frazier Tharpe for GQ on Tuesday. After describing battling as a "pillar" of hip-hop, Jay added: "We love the excitement and I love the sparring, but in this day and age there’s so much negative stuff that comes with it that you almost wish it didn’t happen."