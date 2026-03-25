Joe Budden Takes Issue With Jay-Z's Hot Take On Rap Battles

BY Cole Blake
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Joe Budden attends the UnitedMasters SelectCon 2024 on October 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Jay-Z explained his issue with modern rap battles during an interview with Frazier Tharpe for GQ on Tuesday.

Joe Budden says he disagrees with Jay-Z's recent comments on battling in hip-hop, addressing the idea that Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud went too far during the latest episode of his podcast. In doing so, Budden used drill music as an example.

"Fan bases take it too far. I would agree with that," Budden admitted. "You would hope people don't bring up kids and wanna destroy your personal life. All of that's fine. But, on the accountability tip, if you go out there and beg a n***a to start with you. If you go out there and insist that we have this dance, because we've been the best for too long, just me and you for 10 years, then you gotta be willing to take all that comes with. That's part of battle. Part of battle is risk assessment."

From there, Joe Budden brought up drill music, arguing that Jay-Z didn't speak up about the negativity of battling then. "I don't wanna be in a hip-hop where that tango don't get to exist," he said. "Now, all of these talking points-- I agree with everything he said if we switch the conversation to drill, because then, it's not worth it to me. But, he didn't. He wasn't having a drill conversation... When hip-hop was getting scary evil, it wasn't 'battles need to stop.' It wasn't all of that."

Read More: Jay-Z Adds A Third Yankee Stadium Show And Tickets Are Going On Sale Today

Jay-Z's Stance On Kendrick Lamar & Drake

Jay-Z discussed the state of battling in hip-hop during an interview with Frazier Tharpe for GQ on Tuesday. After describing battling as a "pillar" of hip-hop, Jay added: "We love the excitement and I love the sparring, but in this day and age there’s so much negative stuff that comes with it that you almost wish it didn’t happen."

Addressing Kendrick Lamar and Drake, specifically, he continued: "Now, people that like Kendrick hate Drake, no matter what he makes. It’s like an attack on his character. I don’t know if I love that. I don’t know if it’s helpful to our growth where the fallout lands, especially on social media... It’s too far. It’s bringing people’s kids in it. I don’t like that. I sound like the old guy wagging his finger, but I think we can achieve the same thing, as far as sparring with music, with collaborations more so than breaking the whole thing apart. It could stand it before because there was no social media. You had the battle and it was fun and then you moved on. Right now, I don’t know if it could stand it with the technology that we have."

Read More: Jay-Z Reveals Why He Didn't Appear On Clipse's "Let God Sort Em Out"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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