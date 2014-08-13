rap battles
- MusicJim Jones Talks Once Aspiring To Be An Actor & Explains Why He Doesn't Rap BattleThe Harlem icon joked that he doesn't have "thick skin like that to have somebody talk about me in their music."By Erika Marie
- TVBlueface & Nick Cannon Have An Offbeat Rap Battle On "Wild 'N Out"Blueface's recent rap battle with Nick Cannon on "Wild 'N Out" ended up being quite entertaining to say the least, even if it admittedly a bit offbeat.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicArsonal Calls Cassidy "Delusional" & "Promotional Tactic" For Battle Rap EventsThere's no love lost.By Erika Marie
- TV''Rhythm + Flow:'' Who's The Hottest Contestant Right Now?If you're not watching ''Rhythm + Flow,'' you're missing out. By Sandra E
- MusicTory Lanez Apologizes For Recent Antics: "I Haven't Been In The Best State Of Mind"Tory Lanez issues an apology following the several feuds he's been engulfed in.By Aron A.
- MusicSmokepurpp Invites Rappers To Challenge Him To A BattleHe goes on to say that he'll turn down every invitation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Challenges Offset To A Rap Battle With High StakesThe loser needs to buy all of the Christmas decorations.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoyner Lucas Reacts To Joe Budden Saying He Raps Better Than Tory Lanez"Christmas is coming up soon tho so please make some more singing music or Christmas carols for us."By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem-Produced "Bodied" Trailer Is A Hilarious Look Inside World Of Battle Rap"Bodied" will be in theaters next month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCyHi The Prynce Threatens To End Joe Budden's "Rap & Podcast Career" In BattleCyHi is comfortable with the $500K bet on the rap battle.By Alex Zidel
- Original Content5 Early Eminem Singles & Their StoriesWe take a look back at five of Eminem's early singles.By hnhh
- Original Content8 Hilariously Awful Rap BattlesFor every "8 Mile" moment, there's about 239 God-awful YouTube battle rap videos that we love to crack up while watching.By Chris Tart
- Original Content10 Rap Battles We Would Love To SeeWe're running through 10 dream match ups in the world of battling. By Dallas Darden