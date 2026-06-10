Rick Ross Pushes Back Release Date For "Set In Stone"

If there’s one rapper who's been rather consistent throughout their career, it’s Rick Ross. Whether you like him or not, you know that he’s about to give you some luxurious bars over excellent production. However, it has been a minute since we got a new solo album from him. He and Meek Mill joined forces on 2023’s Too Good To Be True, which was met with mixed reviews, despite a pretty stacked tracklist that included features from Future, Vory, Fabolous, and even Shaquille O’Neal, among many others.

Ross's last solo album came in 2021 with the release of Richer Than I Ever Been. However, he’s been readying for the release of his follow-up, Set In Stone. While the announcement initially arrived after his Verzuz with French Montana, with a release date set for June 12th, it appears that he has quickly pushed the release date back by a bit. Fans noticed that the pre-save link on Apple Music now shows that the album will be due out next month, on July 17th.

So far, Ross hasn’t indicated who might appear on the album or anything related to the tracklist. Considering the recent Verzuz with French Montana, it wouldn’t be shocking if we see the two reunite for Set In Stone.

Rick Ross Hits The Road To Celebrate Port Of Miami

With this year marking 20 years since the release of Port Of Miami, Ross's new album also coincides with the launch of his latest tour alongside an orchestra. He kicked things off in Miami on May 29th and is gearing up to continue the tour on Friday, June 12th in Atlanta. The tour will continue through the rest of the summer, concluding in Charlotte, NC on August 29th. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Set In Stone.