Rick Ross Pushes Back Release Date For "Set In Stone"

BY Aron A.
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Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis.Jf1 1284
Rick Ross performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The album was supposed to drop this Friday.

If there’s one rapper who's been rather consistent throughout their career, it’s Rick Ross. Whether you like him or not, you know that he’s about to give you some luxurious bars over excellent production. However, it has been a minute since we got a new solo album from him. He and Meek Mill joined forces on 2023’s Too Good To Be True, which was met with mixed reviews, despite a pretty stacked tracklist that included features from Future, Vory, Fabolous, and even Shaquille O’Neal, among many others.

Ross's last solo album came in 2021 with the release of Richer Than I Ever Been. However, he’s been readying for the release of his follow-up, Set In Stone. While the announcement initially arrived after his Verzuz with French Montana, with a release date set for June 12th, it appears that he has quickly pushed the release date back by a bit. Fans noticed that the pre-save link on Apple Music now shows that the album will be due out next month, on July 17th.

So far, Ross hasn’t indicated who might appear on the album or anything related to the tracklist. Considering the recent Verzuz with French Montana, it wouldn’t be shocking if we see the two reunite for Set In Stone.

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Rick Ross Hits The Road To Celebrate Port Of Miami

With this year marking 20 years since the release of Port Of Miami, Ross's new album also coincides with the launch of his latest tour alongside an orchestra. He kicked things off in Miami on May 29th and is gearing up to continue the tour on Friday, June 12th in Atlanta. The tour will continue through the rest of the summer, concluding in Charlotte, NC on August 29th. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding Set In Stone

Who do you want to see on the album? Let us know in the comments. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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