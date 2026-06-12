Stefon Diggs Won't Be Punished By NFL Over Chef Case

After being found not guilty of assaulting his former chef, free agent Stefon Diggs is ready to potentially return to the NFL.

The case ultimately went before a jury, where Adams testified that Diggs physically attacked her during an argument. Diggs's legal team challenged her account and questioned the credibility of several claims presented during the proceedings. After a two-day trial, jurors found Diggs not guilty on all charges. His attorneys later described the verdict as a complete vindication, maintaining that the allegations never should have resulted in charges in the first place.

Stefon Diggs spent much of the past year defending himself against allegations stemming from a dispute with his former personal chef, Jamila Adams . Prosecutors accused the veteran wide receiver of assaulting Adams during a December 2025 confrontation at his Massachusetts home, leading to charges that included assault and battery and strangulation. Diggs denied any wrongdoing from the outset, while his attorneys argued that the accusations were false and that the case was fueled by personal and financial disagreements rather than violence.

After months of uncertainty, Stefon Diggs is finally one step closer to putting his assault case behind him for good. The veteran wide receiver, who is currently a free agent, will not face punishment from the NFL following its review of the legal case that shadowed much of his 2025 season. According to ESPN and The Associated Press, the decision removes one of the final obstacles to Diggs's potential return to the field.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.