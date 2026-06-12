Stefon Diggs Won't Be Punished By NFL Over Chef Case

After months of uncertainty, Stefon Diggs is finally one step closer to putting his assault case behind him for good. The veteran wide receiver, who is currently a free agent, will not face punishment from the NFL following its review of the legal case that shadowed much of his 2025 season. According to ESPN and The Associated Press, the decision removes one of the final obstacles to Diggs's potential return to the field.
This news arrives just weeks after he secured a courtroom victory in Massachusetts. The former Patriots receiver had been accused of assaulting his former personal chef during a dispute at his home, allegations he denied from the beginning. A jury ultimately sided with Diggs, acquitting him of the charges after a brief trial.
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Diggs Defeated Accuser In Court
Stefon Diggs spent much of the past year defending himself against allegations stemming from a dispute with his former personal chef, Jamila Adams. Prosecutors accused the veteran wide receiver of assaulting Adams during a December 2025 confrontation at his Massachusetts home, leading to charges that included assault and battery and strangulation. Diggs denied any wrongdoing from the outset, while his attorneys argued that the accusations were false and that the case was fueled by personal and financial disagreements rather than violence.
The case ultimately went before a jury, where Adams testified that Diggs physically attacked her during an argument. Diggs's legal team challenged her account and questioned the credibility of several claims presented during the proceedings. After a two-day trial, jurors found Diggs not guilty on all charges. His attorneys later described the verdict as a complete vindication, maintaining that the allegations never should have resulted in charges in the first place.