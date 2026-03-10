Air Jordan 4028 To Launch In New Colorway Soon

The Air Jordan 4028 is landing in a new "Black/Metallic Silver/Barely Volt" this summer. Jordan Brand continues its AJ40 homage series with another bold hybrid release.

This time, the Air Jordan 40 links up with the iconic Air Jordan 28. The result is one of the more striking pairs of 2026. The 4028 brings back the zippered shroud from the original AJ28.

That shroud wraps the midfoot and folds down to reveal the inner shoe. Underneath, a Barely Volt tongue and laces pop hard against all the black. The number "23" is printed in block letters on each side of the folded collar.

The upper features a glossy patent leather toe cap. Nubuck covers the side panels and the tall ankle sleeve. A Metallic Silver Jumpman sits on the exterior of the shroud. The midsole features ZoomX cushioning for elite performance.

An icy blue translucent outsole rounds things out at the bottom. Paolo Banchero was first spotted in a player-exclusive version back in November. This Black/Barely Volt colorway references the AJ28's 2013 All-Star launch colorways. That original pair debuted in Houston and is still remembered fondly.

Expect this one to drop at Nike and select retailers this summer. This is definitely a game changing silhouette and we'll have to see how this pair plays out in the coming months.

Air Jordan 4028

The Air Jordan 4028 is part of Jordan Brand's AJ40 homage project, which mashes up the Air Jordan 40 with classics from the archive. Each pair in the series gets a number that names its 2 inspirations.

This one pulls directly from the AJ28, one of the most divisive shoes Jordan ever made. It debuted in 2013 and turned heads with that wild zipper shroud. The Black and Barely Volt look here is a direct nod to the original release.

The contrast between the patent leather toe, the matte nubuck upper, and that volt green interior makes this one feel almost theatrical. Overall, it's a great execution.

Also the retail price for these sneakers is going to be $205 when they drop.