Mike Tyson Convinces IShowSpeed To Fight Ray J

BY Alexander Cole
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Sports: The 2026 ESPY Awards Red Carpet
Jul 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Mike Tyson arrives on the red carpet before the 2026 ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Mike Tyson wants to turn IShowSpeed into a fighter, and the legendary boxer already has an opponent in mind for the streamer.

Mike Tyson may not be a prize fighter anymore, but he can certainly see potential in athletes. Furthermore, he has done a few exhibition matches, which have put millions of dollars into his pockets.

When you combine these two elements together, you get someone who understands the intricacies of fight promotion. Everyone is a potential boxer, and everyone else is a potential opponent.

On Sunday, Tyson was at the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina. It was here that he got to speak to the famous streamer, IShowSpeed. During their conversation, Speed revealed that he would love to channel his athleticism into boxing. As for Tyson, he thinks Ray J is the perfect first opponent for the streamer.

“We’ll work it out, we’ll work it out,” said Tyson. “Let’s get you and Ray J in the ring.”

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Mike Tyson Talks To IShowSpeed

In their interaction, Speed was a bit confused about whether or not Tyson actually meant the singer. When Tyson confirmed that this was the case, Speed made it crystal clear that he could take him with relative ease.

Throughout his young career on the internet, Speed has showcased some tremendous athleticism. He is someone who can jump over cars and keep up with Gold Medal-winning Olympic sprinters. With that in mind, we could certainly see him becoming a boxer, and a successful one at that.

As for Ray J, his boxing match against Supa Hot Fire was a disaster. Against someone like Speed, we imagine he would lose, and he would do so in truly spectacular fashion.

Whether or not Speed actually pursues boxing remains to be seen. If the World Cup has proven anything, it is that soccer is his one true love.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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