Mike Tyson Convinces IShowSpeed To Fight Ray J

Mike Tyson may not be a prize fighter anymore, but he can certainly see potential in athletes. Furthermore, he has done a few exhibition matches, which have put millions of dollars into his pockets.

When you combine these two elements together, you get someone who understands the intricacies of fight promotion. Everyone is a potential boxer, and everyone else is a potential opponent.

On Sunday, Tyson was at the World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina. It was here that he got to speak to the famous streamer, IShowSpeed. During their conversation, Speed revealed that he would love to channel his athleticism into boxing. As for Tyson, he thinks Ray J is the perfect first opponent for the streamer.

“We’ll work it out, we’ll work it out,” said Tyson. “Let’s get you and Ray J in the ring.”

Mike Tyson Talks To IShowSpeed

In their interaction, Speed was a bit confused about whether or not Tyson actually meant the singer. When Tyson confirmed that this was the case, Speed made it crystal clear that he could take him with relative ease.

Throughout his young career on the internet, Speed has showcased some tremendous athleticism. He is someone who can jump over cars and keep up with Gold Medal-winning Olympic sprinters. With that in mind, we could certainly see him becoming a boxer, and a successful one at that.

As for Ray J, his boxing match against Supa Hot Fire was a disaster. Against someone like Speed, we imagine he would lose, and he would do so in truly spectacular fashion.