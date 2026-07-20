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Sneakers
Jordan Honors Bam Adebayo's 83-Point Night With Two PEs
Jordan Brand sent Bam Adebayo two Air Jordan 4028 PEs to celebrate his historic 83-point scoring game back in March.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 20, 2026