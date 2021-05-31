dead
- Original ContentIs Hip-Hop Dead?What happens when the world's biggest genre takes the slightest downturn? The answer is a repeated history whose cycle can still be broken.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJacky Oh, Partner To DC Young Fly, Dead At 32Jacky Oh reportedly passed away yesterday in Miami.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralATL Jacob Puzzled By Fan Who Thought He Was DeadSo people just don't use Google these days, huh?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSouth African Rapper Costa Titch Deceased After Collapsing On Music Festival StageSouth Africa and the rap world at large mourns the loss of Costa, who passed away after performing at the Ulta music festival in Johannesburg.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBattle Rapper Pat Stay Dead At 36, Days After Dropping The Game Diss Track: ReportThe rap titan's friends have confirmed his tragic passing after a night out in Halifax, Nova Scotia.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTank Discusses Diddy’s Controversial Take On R&B Being "Dead"Tank says that fans would rather hear "rappers singing bad than singers singing good.” By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy & Timbaland Argue Whether R&B Is "Dead"Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate on Instagram Live as to whether R&B is officially "dead." By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDonald Trump's Ex-Wife, Ivana Trump, Dead At 73Ivana Trump is survived by her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. By Aron A.
- Life51 Dead & More Hospitalized After Being Found Inside Semi-Truck In Sweltering San Antonio HeatThose discovered were migrating from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras, a law enforcement source has confirmed.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicArchie Eversole Has Died After Being Shot By His BrotherArchie Eversole died at age 37 on April 3 after being shot by his brother Alexander Kraus on March 25. By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeOnlyFans Model Covered In Blood As Video Surfaces After Boyfriend Is Stabbed To DeathInfluencer Courtney Clenney appears to be the blonde woman covered in blood in a video clip of the apartment high-rise where Christian Tobechukwu Obumseli was stabbed to death, although police have not confirmed the woman's name.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureYe Shares New Poem, "DEAD"Ye shares a new poem called "DEAD" on Instagram.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBurger King Employee Shot Dead At 16 In A Robbery She Helped PlanBurger King employee Niesha Harris-Brazell was accidentally killed in a botched robbery that she helped stage.By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeInfamous Drug Dealer Alpo Martinez Shot & Killed In Harlem: ReportThe infamous kingpin was reportedly shot and killed in Harlem on Sunday morning. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTravel Blogger Gabby Petito's Body Found In A Wyoming National ParkAfter being reported missing on September 11, "Van Life" YouTuber Gabby Petito's body was found in Bridger-Teton National Park, and her death has been ruled a homicide. By Joshua Robinson
- Pop Culture50 Cent Slammed For Posting Insensitive Post About Michael K. Williams' Death50 Cent chose to promote his TV series. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureMichael K. Williams Passed Away & The World Reacts: Tributes From Across The IndustryChance the Rapper, Mark Wahlberg, Lupe Fiasco, Stephen King and more react. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureComedian Fuquan Johnson & Two More Dead, Others In Critical Condition, After Overdose: ReportThe cause is said to be cocaine laced with fentanyl. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBrooklyn Zu Members 12 O'Clock & Murdock Have Died12 O'Clock and Murdock -- Wu-Tang affiliates, Brooklyn Zu members, and cousins of Ol Dirty Bastard -- have died.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChicago Rapper Edai Reportedly Shot & KilledEdai helped bring the Chi-Town drill scene to life. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureSlain TikTok Star Swavy's Family Says Wendy Williams Owes Them An ApologyWendy's insensitive segment has been dragged online. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicBlackalicious Rapper, Gift Of Gab, Dead At 50Gift of Gab, the rapper from Bay Area duo Blackalicious, has died at the age of 50.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBrooklyn Drill Rapper Supa Gates Dead At 25Brooklyn Drill rapper Supa Gates has been confirmed dead at 25 after succumbing to gunshot injuries. By Mitch Findlay