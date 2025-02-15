"House Party" Actor Gene "Groove" Allen Dead At 62

Gene “Groove” Allen, a rapper and actor known for his work with the 1980s hip-hop trio Groove B. Chill and his roles in House Party and What’s Love Got to Do with It, has died. He was 62. Allen passed away Wednesday at his home in Maryland, according to family members who confirmed the news to TMZ. While his cause of death remains undisclosed, his passing came as a shock. Some sources, including an IMDb bio, list his age as 60.

Born and raised in Long Island, New York, Allen first made a name for himself in hip-hop as part of The Uptown Crew before forming Groove B. Chill with Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Belal “DJ Belal” Miller. The group released one studio album, Starting From Zero, in 1990. Though their time in the music industry was brief, they gained wider recognition after appearing as characters in the 1990 cult classic House Party. Allen and Mitchell reprised their roles for House Party 2 the following year.

Who Is Gene "Groove" Allen

Allen later stepped into acting with small roles in Boomerang (1992) and What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993). After that, he stepped away from the entertainment industry. In recent years, he focused on community work, raising money for military families as president and CEO of Groove E. Productions. One of his projects was the House Party Immersive tour, designed to capture the energy of the ‘90s with a new jack swing atmosphere. Earlier this week, Allen shared a video on Instagram from a recent performance, captioning it, “2025!!! I ain’t playing…” His legacy in hip-hop and film continues to resonate.