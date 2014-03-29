house party
- MusicLil Nas X & Zedd Under Fire In $1 Million House Party LawsuitAfter throwing a rager with Zedd in a Hollywood Hills mansion, Lil Nas X's landlord is suing for damages. By Diya Singhvi
- MusicChristopher "Play" Martin Says LeBron James Is "Very Involved" In "House Party" ProductionHe also reveals that the film may move from HBO Max to a theatrical release.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Friday" & "House Party" Actor Anthony Johnson Dead At 55The comedian and actor was 55. By Taylor McCloud
- TVRotimi Reassures People That LeBron’s “House Party” Remake Will Be Better Than “Space Jam”Rotimi told TMZ that he and the other “hungry young actors” really challenged one another on set.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesLebron James & Maverick Carter To Produce "House Party" RebootA "House Party" reboot is on the way, and Lebron James and Maverick Carter will reportedly serve as its producers.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeNew Jersey Man Arrested For Hosting Giant House Party With No COVID-19 ProtocolsThe area's residents say these parties have been happening all summer. By Noah John
- Beef50 Cent Ruthlessly Trolls Ja Rule For Booking House Party GigsYou can apparently book Ja Rule to perform at your home. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureChicago Ignores Social Distancing With Another House Party Featuring A StripperChicago is in the news once again, as the host of yet another house party ignoring all guidelines about COVID-19.By Rose Lilah
- Random1,000 People Ignore Social Distancing & Attend Chicago House PartyThe youth of Chicago sure don't care about social distancing.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNicki Minaj Turned Down Record Deal After Label Wanted GhostwriterNicki Minaj prides herself on penning her own rhymes, and three Full Force members recently shared she shut down a record label that tried to force her to have a ghostwriter.By Erika Marie
- GramUncle Luke Crashes House Party, Grabs The Mic, & Gets Women To Dance On TablesFun Fridays.By Erika Marie
- MusicYG, Chance The Rapper, & More Star In Amazon Music's "Rap Rotation" TrailerThe star-studded trailer features Ty Dolla $ign, Ella Mai, and many others.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSalt-N-Pepa Recall Working With Kid 'N Play & Martin Lawrence At SearsEven then, they all had dreams of becoming superstars.By Erika Marie
- SportsTristan Thompson Reportedly Cheated With Two Women Before Jordyn WoodsAnd the news just keeps getting worse for Khloe.By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I.'s Son Throws Massive House Party Without Permission On "Family Hustle"T.I. had to get serious about his son's behavior. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDiddy's Birthday Party With Wiz Khalifa, Kodak Black, & More Shut Down By PoliceDiddy's star-studded house party was shut down after several calls were made to the police.By Alex Zidel
- WrestlingBlac Youngsta Threw A Crazy House Party With Strippers & A Wrestling RingBlac Youngsta continues to do the most.By Matthew Parizot
- SportsLeBron James & Channing Tatum Will Co-Produce Action Comedy "Public Enemy"LeBron and Channing Tatum are putting their production companies to the test.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James To Produce "House Party" RemakeLeBron teaming with Atlanta's Stephen Glover for 'House Party' remake.By Kyle Rooney
- Original Content10 Most Influential Hip-Hop Movies Of All TimeThese movies influenced hip-hop culture, and the way America views it today. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsSteph Curry Crashes House Party After Harrison Barnes' WeddingSteph throws back some budlights with fans after Barnes' wedding.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsLil Boosie's Crazy Party Made The NewsWatch the news footage of Boosie's peeved neighbors getting interrogated by the media after they snitched on Boosie's thunderous party.By hnhh