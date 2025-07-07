Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” Is As Bold As Ever

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” is making a comeback next summer, and it’s every bit as loud as fans remember. This colorway takes one of Nike’s most recognizable basketball silhouettes and drapes it in an unapologetic red shell.

With a legacy built on futuristic design and rugged performance, the Foamposite Pro has always stood out, and this version continues that legacy without missing a beat. Introduced in the late '90s, the Foamposite was a game-changer.

Its molded shell design and durable build made it a favorite on and off the court. While originally tied to basketball performance, the Foamposite series has built a second life as a staple in streetwear. The “Gym Red” edition taps into that same energy, combining heritage and heat in one package.

Based on the photos provided, this pair looks nearly identical to its original form. From the vibrant red Foam shell to the black accents and glossy Swoosh, the details feel true to the past.

The outsole, lined with "Gym Red" grip and a metallic silver Swoosh, keeps the design grounded while giving it some serious bite.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” features a bold red Foam shell upper with black mesh overlays. A glossy black Swoosh curves into the molded upper, adding contrast and shine.

The tongue and lining stick to an all-black look, giving the red even more room to pop. Small embroidered Swooshes land near the toe and heel.

Underfoot, a black outsole with Gym Red traction pods wraps up the look, finished with a metallic silver Swoosh down the center. The sneaker stays true to the OG design and delivers a clean, powerful finish from every angle.