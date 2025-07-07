Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” Is As Bold As Ever

BY Ben Atkinson 71 Views
The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” returns in 2026, reviving an aggressive fan-favorite colorway with bold red panels and iconic details.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” is making a comeback next summer, and it’s every bit as loud as fans remember. This colorway takes one of Nike’s most recognizable basketball silhouettes and drapes it in an unapologetic red shell.

With a legacy built on futuristic design and rugged performance, the Foamposite Pro has always stood out, and this version continues that legacy without missing a beat. Introduced in the late '90s, the Foamposite was a game-changer.

Its molded shell design and durable build made it a favorite on and off the court. While originally tied to basketball performance, the Foamposite series has built a second life as a staple in streetwear. The “Gym Red” edition taps into that same energy, combining heritage and heat in one package.

Based on the photos provided, this pair looks nearly identical to its original form. From the vibrant red Foam shell to the black accents and glossy Swoosh, the details feel true to the past.

The outsole, lined with "Gym Red" grip and a metallic silver Swoosh, keeps the design grounded while giving it some serious bite.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red”
Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” features a bold red Foam shell upper with black mesh overlays. A glossy black Swoosh curves into the molded upper, adding contrast and shine.

The tongue and lining stick to an all-black look, giving the red even more room to pop. Small embroidered Swooshes land near the toe and heel.

Underfoot, a black outsole with Gym Red traction pods wraps up the look, finished with a metallic silver Swoosh down the center. The sneaker stays true to the OG design and delivers a clean, powerful finish from every angle.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Gym Red” will be released sometime in the summer of 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
