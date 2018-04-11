April
- PoliticsDonald Trump Extends Social Distancing Guidelines Through April 30Social distancing guidelines will remain in effect throughout April in the United States, according to Donald Trump.By Cole Blake
- MusicChris Brown, T-Pain & PARTYNEXTDOOR To Bless A1's "Turbulence" AlbumA1 is best known for blessing Chris Brown with some of his best material, and his appearances on "Love & Hip Hop," but on April 5th all bets are off as he's set to debut his "Turbulence" album.By Devin Ch
- MusicDiddy, Usher & Snoop Dogg Added To Pharrell's "Something In The Water" FestivalThe "Pharrell & Friends" concert listing gets the boost of the Century.By Devin Ch
- SocietySamsung Announces "Galaxy Fold:" The $1,980 Flip Phone Of The Future"The Galaxy Fold" begins shipping on April 26!By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD To Bring Ski Mask The Slump God On "Death Race" TourJuice WRLD announces the "Death Race For Love" tour and merch collaboration with Lyrical Lemonade and Vlone.By Devin Ch
- MusicFrench Montana Kicks Off Two Year Las Vegas & Dubai ResidencyWho's tryna see French Montana in Vegas?By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B's Strip Club Brawl Case Adjourns 'Til April 4thCardi B is given a little breathing room to sort out her defense over the "Strip Club Brawl" in August.By Devin Ch
- MusicApple's Streaming Service Set To Battle With Netflix "Within Months" Of LaunchApple is ready to steal Netflix's market share, come mid-April.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Receives Her First Las Vegas ResidencyCardi B keeps on winning. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Wayne & Childish Gambino Headline The 2019 Broccoli City FestivalBroccoli City 2019 boasts a loaded lineup.By Devin Ch
- MusicBurna Boy Demands Better Press From Coachella: "I Am An African Giant"Burna Boy wants Coachella to put a little shine on his illustrious name.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Hellboy" Reboot Has Been Pushed Back To April 2019The Dark Horse Comics character will return in April. By Joseph Coffey-Slattery
- MusicPost Malone Slaps "Beautiful Boobies" Lyric On New Merch"I ain't even see the face."By Devin Ch
- MusicJim Jones Tells 50 Cent He's Ready To Throw Hands50 Cent finally gets under Jim Jones' skin.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingWWE Files Court Injunction Against Poop-Smearing FanNot since Gangrel has the WWE had such a mess to clean up.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. & Coach K Celebrate David Banner's Birthday "Like A Pimp"David Banner kicks off his 44th year on Planet Earth in style.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Reportedly Preparing New Single "No Shame"Amid cryptic Instagram activity, Future is reportedly readying his next single.By Devin Ch