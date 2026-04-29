Views - Album by Drake

By 2016, Drake was arguably the biggest artist on the entire planet. Following a successful feud with Meek Mill, the Canadian megastar was ready to show people that he still means business. That he wasn't someone you could just mess with for the sake of it. This subsequently led to the creation of Views, his most hyped-up album to date. An album that features some of the biggest songs of his career. From "Feel No Ways" to "One Dance" to "Hotline Bling," this is an album with massive tracks. It also just so happens to be the 10-year anniversary of the album. With ICEMAN on the way, today is the perfect time to revisit this phenomenal body of work.

Release Date: April 29, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Views

Awards & Commercial Performance

Views was nominated for two Grammys; however, it didn't win either of them. The Grammys in question were Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album. It did win Album Of The Year at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. It also won Favorite Rap Album at the American Music Awards. As for the sales numbers, Views was an absolute juggernaut. It sold over 1 million units in its first week, which is unheard of these days. Today, the album is nine-times platinum, and soon enough, it will go diamond.