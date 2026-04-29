Views - Album by Drake

By 2016, Drake was arguably the biggest artist on the entire planet. Following a successful feud with Meek Mill, the Canadian megastar was ready to show people that he still means business. That he wasn't someone you could just mess with for the sake of it. This subsequently led to the creation of Views, his most hyped-up album to date. An album that features some of the biggest songs of his career. From "Feel No Ways" to "One Dance" to "Hotline Bling," this is an album with massive tracks. It also just so happens to be the 10-year anniversary of the album. With ICEMAN on the way, today is the perfect time to revisit this phenomenal body of work.
Release Date: April 29, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Views
Awards & Commercial Performance
Views was nominated for two Grammys; however, it didn't win either of them. The Grammys in question were Album Of The Year and Best Rap Album. It did win Album Of The Year at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. It also won Favorite Rap Album at the American Music Awards. As for the sales numbers, Views was an absolute juggernaut. It sold over 1 million units in its first week, which is unheard of these days. Today, the album is nine-times platinum, and soon enough, it will go diamond.
What Did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?
At the time of the album's release, fans were extremely enthusiastic about Views. There were plenty of Stans in our comments who were ready to say that this was the album of the year. Furthermore, there were also some haters looking to troll. "The hype is not real...same old soft drake," one detractor wrote. "King Drake delivered the best album of the year," proclaimed one true believer. "FUCKING FLAMES. NOT GONNA CALL THE FIRE DEPARTMENT BUT MY HOUSE IN FUCKING TATTERS," said another. This album was highly-anticipated and the reactions to it prove that.