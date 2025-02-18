Drake Views
Follow
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Drake Goes Diamond-Eligible With "Views" Despite Spotify & UMG Conspiracies
Drake's 2016 album "Views" is one of his most commercially successful and now, it is eligible for one of the highest sales honors imaginable.
By
Alexander Cole
4 hrs ago
569 Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE