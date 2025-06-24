James Harden Listed As A Defendant In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against His Nephew

The lawsuit claims James Harden is "vicariously liable" for hiring the security guards that could've prevented the alleged rape.

James Harden is being accused of alleged negligence in a shocking sexual assault lawsuit filed against the Los Angeles Clippers star's newphew, Justice Armani Blackburn. The plaintiff, Marisa Watley, accused Blackburn of allegedly “brutally" raping her during an afterparty at Harden's home in the Houston.

She says that she joined two friends for a New Year's Eve dinner on December 31, 2024, according to Complex. While partying at a nearby nightclub afterward, they allegedly ran into Harden in the VIP section. It was then that they learned of the afterparty.

When arriving at Harden's house, Blackburn allegedly offered them “a drink from the bottle of liquor he was holding.” Watley soon passed out and awoke during the alleged rape.

While Harden is not being accused of having any direct involvement in the alleged incident, the lawsuit holds him "vicariously liable for the actions of his guards and their corporate employer." Watley is seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

James Harden Lawsuit
Watley said in a statement: “Since New Year’s Day, when I reported the rape by Mr. Blackburn to the police, I have remained puzzled by how Mr. Harden’s security behaved that day—it is painful to imagine that this all could have been stopped in time. I hope this complaint pushes security employees generally to act more responsibly when women are in danger.”

Watley’s attorneys, Michael J. Willemin and John S. Crain (of Wigdor LLP) and Jay Ellwanger and Kaylyn Betts (of Ellwanger Henderson), added: “Ms. Watley has shown great strength and courage in coming forward to hold Mr. Blackburn and Mr. Harden accountable for what happened to her on New Year’s Day 2025 in Mr. Harden’s mansion. This rape was immediately reported to the police, and we will bring Mr. Blackburn and Mr. Harden to justice through the civil justice system.”

Harden has yet to address the lawsuit at the time of publishing.

