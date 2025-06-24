James Harden is being accused of alleged negligence in a shocking sexual assault lawsuit filed against the Los Angeles Clippers star's newphew, Justice Armani Blackburn. The plaintiff, Marisa Watley, accused Blackburn of allegedly “brutally" raping her during an afterparty at Harden's home in the Houston.

She says that she joined two friends for a New Year's Eve dinner on December 31, 2024, according to Complex. While partying at a nearby nightclub afterward, they allegedly ran into Harden in the VIP section. It was then that they learned of the afterparty.

When arriving at Harden's house, Blackburn allegedly offered them “a drink from the bottle of liquor he was holding.” Watley soon passed out and awoke during the alleged rape.

While Harden is not being accused of having any direct involvement in the alleged incident, the lawsuit holds him "vicariously liable for the actions of his guards and their corporate employer." Watley is seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

James Harden Lawsuit

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James. Harden (1) warms up prior to game four of round one of the 2024 NBA. Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Watley said in a statement: “Since New Year’s Day, when I reported the rape by Mr. Blackburn to the police, I have remained puzzled by how Mr. Harden’s security behaved that day—it is painful to imagine that this all could have been stopped in time. I hope this complaint pushes security employees generally to act more responsibly when women are in danger.”

Watley’s attorneys, Michael J. Willemin and John S. Crain (of Wigdor LLP) and Jay Ellwanger and Kaylyn Betts (of Ellwanger Henderson), added: “Ms. Watley has shown great strength and courage in coming forward to hold Mr. Blackburn and Mr. Harden accountable for what happened to her on New Year’s Day 2025 in Mr. Harden’s mansion. This rape was immediately reported to the police, and we will bring Mr. Blackburn and Mr. Harden to justice through the civil justice system.”