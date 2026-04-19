Kevin Durant Wore Nigel Sylvester's Jordan 1 In The Tunnel For Game 1

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Playoffs-Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers
Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (center) watches from the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
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Kevin Durant was spotted wearing the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Better With Time" in the tunnel during Game 1.

Kevin Durant showed up to Game 1 of the Rockets vs. Lakers series in style. Unfortunately, he wasn't suiting up. Durant was sidelined with a right knee contusion and watched the game in the tunnel. On his feet were the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Better With Time."

Despite the injury, Durant's footwear choice didn't go unnoticed. The shoe is one of the most talked-about Jordan Brand collabs in recent memory. Seeing it on KD's feet in the playoffs tunnel only adds to its cultural credibility.

The "Better With Time" collab comes from NYC BMX rider Nigel Sylvester. He who continues to blur the line between performance and storytelling. Furthermore, the shoe features tumbled black leather with intentional scuff marks, nodding to the everyday wear of BMX life.

Additionally, unique details include custom "Bike Air" branding on the tongue and insole, reflective tracings around the lateral Swoosh, and a mini Swoosh logo at the toe. Every element of the shoe has a purpose behind it.

As for Durant, his status going forward remains unclear. The Rockets and Lakers series is one of the most anticipated first-round matchups of the playoffs. Missing key games with a knee contusion at this stage is far from ideal.

Overall, even sidelined, KD knows how to make a statement.

Read More: Travis Scott Rocks His Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Courtside

Why Isn't Kevin Durant Playing?

Kevin Durant is currently sidelined with a right knee contusion. That's why he missed Game 1 against the Lakers.

The injury adds significant uncertainty to Houston's playoff hopes. Durant remains one of the most important players on the roster. The Rockets will need to find a way to fill his absence.

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Better With Time" is one of the most distinctive collabs Jordan Brand has produced in years. The black tumbled leather upper is the same as the Air Jordan 3. Also, it gives the shoe a broken-in feel straight out of the box.

There are intentional scuffs on the toe guard and cream-ish Swooshes on the panels. Further a varsity red rubber outsole that rounds out a deeply considered design. The lateral Swoosh is removed entirely, replaced with design lines that represent evolution and precision.

Overall it's a shoe built around a story and that story only gets better and better over time.

Read More: Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 5 "White Metallic" At Kansas Speedway

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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